5 easiest ways to find diamonds in Minecraft on Android devices

Diamonds are some of the most iconic and the highest valued items in Minecraft.

Minecraft gamers are almost always on the hunt for diamonds. Luckily, there are a few techniques players can implement to be more successful. Here are some tips for Minecraft Pocket Edition players to keep in mind while looking for diamonds.

How to find diamonds in Minecraft Pocket Edition for Android easily

1) Strip mine

Ore generation will change when Part Two of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update releases. For now, diamonds generate most frequently between Y levels 5 to 12 in any given Minecraft world. Because of this, players should always look at their coordinates while on a diamond hunt.

Gamers should make their way to a Y level at which diamonds generate. Most players choose to search for diamonds on Y level 10 or 11. Once there, players can mine in any direction, and eventually they will find some diamond ores.

2) Start from the bottom

Another similar method of diamond hunting in Minecraft Pocket Edition is to dig all the way down to bedrock. Once at bedrock level, players can go at least 5 blocks from there and begin strip mining.

Every Minecraft player should know that digging straight down can be incredibly risky. There is always a chance of mining directly into a lava pool and burning to death or dropping into a deep cave or ravine and hitting the ground too hard.

3) Cave exploration

Players can always start their diamond hunt by entering exposed caves in their Minecraft world. Especially when the newest addition to the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update is released, finding diamonds might be easier than ever thanks to the insane cave generation that will be introduced.

Some caves will go so deep down underground that they lead players right to where diamonds can generate. In fact, caves sometimes tend to have exposed diamond ores for players to find.

When the Caves & Cliffs part two is released, diamond ores will likely be exposed in caves far more often. Caves will be deeper and wider than ever before, causing exposed diamonds to increase significantly.

4) Lava pools

One way to find diamond ores in Minecraft Pocket Edition is to first look for lava pools instead. Most Minecraft worlds will generate with many lava pools near bedrock level and can be heard before being seen thanks to their sound effects.

Lava pools are always great places to look for diamonds. Because of where lava pools generate in Minecraft worlds, it is highly likely that diamonds will be generated around the area as well. Many lava pools even have exposed diamonds near them.

Of course, players should always be careful mining diamonds around lava pools. The diamonds could easily drop directly into the lava after being mined, causing it to be burned and lost forever.

5) Loot chests

There are plenty of locations around any given Minecraft world that feature amazing loot, including diamonds. Utilizing these locations eliminates the need for tediously mining diamonds when they are needed in a pinch.

Lots of structures in Minecraft can provide players with diamonds. These places include:

Mineshafts

Buried treasure chests

Desert temples

Jungle temples

Shipwrecks

Strongholds

Villages

Bastion remnants

Nether fortress

If a player is able to locate any of the above structures, there is always a chance that diamonds will be within the loot chests.

