Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Part 2: Everything we know about the next update

The most awaited Minecraft update of the year was divided into two parts by its developer. On June 8th, at 4:00 PM BST, 11:00 AM EST, 8:00 AM PST, and 8:30 PM IST, Mojang released the first part of the Caves & Cliffs update.

The Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update introduced three new mobs to the game and a couple of new ores. Additionally, many features and items like spyglass and candles have also been added.

The second phase of the update is where all the world changes, such as new cave biomes and taller cliffs, will arrive in Minecraft, along with new mobs and new blocks like sculk.

This article provides users with all the confirmed information revealed by Mojang up till now.

Everything known about Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update Part 2

Bundles

Bundles (Image via Minecraft on youtube)

Bundles are one of the new features of Minecraft, created to help players with managing their inventory and Hotbar.

With the maximum capacity being unknown, bundles are like bags in which players can place many items, and a bundle will take space for only one item in their inventory. Gamers can also store these bundles in chests, and items will stay inside the bundle, like the shulker boxes.

Sculk blocks and sensors

Sculk blocks and sensors (Image via Minecraft on YouTube)

In the new Deep Dark Cave biomes of the Minecraft 1.18 update, players can find an expected growth of sculk blocks. Sculk sensors are sensory blocks that also generate with the rest of the sculk growth.

Sculk sensors will emit Redstone signals when they detect any vibration coming close to their radius. These vibrations could come from footsteps, blocks being placed, movement of blocks, and projectiles hitting blocks.

The addition of sculk sensors has opened up the path of creating wireless Redstone designs, which the Redstone community has been thinking about for a long time. Only the lack of valuable blocks prohibited them.

Players can use wool to prevent a sculk sensor from sending a Redstone signal in a particular direction by placing it in that direction next to the sensor.

New cave changes

Lush caves biome (Image via Minecraft on youtube)

The new cave biomes and generation models to be introduced in the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 2 update are noise caves, lush caves, and the deep dark cave biome.

Noise caves are generation models underground with two different varieties: Cheese and Spaghetti. The latter are long, narrow, and twisted cave biomes, while Cheese caves have wide and open areas with stone pillars.

Lush caves are one of the most beautiful cave systems in the update, filled with vines, flowers, and fruits hanging down from the ceiling.

Finding these caves is easy as players can locate Azalea above the surface and follow them underground to the lush caves. Azalea is a new plant found in the lush caves in two varieties: flowering and non-flowering forms, which will turn dirt blocks into rooted dirt.

Rooted dirt has a chance of spawning with roots hanging under them, which the players can harvest.

The Dripleaf plant is another new plant coming in the Part 2 update. Players can jump on the leaves of the plant, which will stoop down for as long as players keep standing on it. Eventually, they will fall through it, but it will not deal any permanent damage to the plant.

When the lush caves are introduced, gamers will find axolotls in the watery areas of these caves instead of the underwater caves where they are found in version 1.17.

Dripstone caves are generations that will have pointed dripstone as both stalactites hanging from the ceiling and stalagmites growing from the ground.

Deep Dark cave biomes are caves where sculk blocks can be found, along with a new blind hostile mob called The Warden.

The Warden

The Warden (Image via Minecraft on youtube)

The Warden is a new hostile mob found in the deep dark caves biome. It is a blind mob made up of sculk blocks, and it can detect vibrations using a sculk-like sensor on its head.

The Warden is a strong mob with 84 health points, equal to 42 hearts, which can kill players with full netherite armor in two hits and those with no armor in one hit.

A good way of defending against the Warden is to use sneak to hide player footsteps and throw projectiles like an arrow or snowball, which creates a vibration on hitting a block that will distract the Warden.

Archeology system

A player using a brush on a dirt block (Image via Minecraft on youtube)

This is one of the best features in the 1.18 update, where players use a brush to clear away rubble in blocks to find artifacts like ceramic shards and blocks of emeralds.

Players can perform this in excavation sites that will be naturally generated in their world.

For amazing Minecraft videos, do subscribe to our newly launched YouTube channel.

Edited by Ravi Iyer