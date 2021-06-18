How to get XP faster in Minecraft 1.17 for Pocket Edition

After making players wait for months, Mojang finally released the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update last week. Before release, the developer had announced that only the first part of the update would be released. The second part has been scheduled to be released later this year.

With the new additions, experience points become even more crucial in Minecraft. XP are glowing orbs that players can collect enough of to increase their experience level. They can use these points to enchant items in an enchanting table or by using enchanting books in an anvil.

In their new 1.17 survival worlds, gamers need XP levels to better protect themselves from bloodthirsty mobs and mob bosses like the Ender Dragon by enchanting their weapons and armors with high-level enchantments.

Best ways to get XP faster in Minecraft 1.17 version for Pocket Edition

Mining for ores

Coal ore (Image via Minecraft net)

Mining ores will give players a decent amount of XP.

It is recommended to go mining at night as, instead of sleeping, players can get XP points and other resources. In the daytime, they can try different ways of earning XP.

Smelting in furnaces

Smelting iron ore in a furnace (Image via Minecraft station)

Players can also gain XP levels by smelting the ores they spend mining all night or cooking food. They will gain XP after collecting the cooked items from the furnace.

Breeding animals

Two cows entering "love mode" (Image via Mojang)

Breeding passive mobs in Minecraft is an essential part of Minecraft, with the XP gained being a plus point.

Bottle o' enchanting

This is a bottle that releases experience points when players throw it. They can be traded with villagers, and this is the only way of obtaining them.

XP farms

A XP mob farm (Image via Minecraft)

Players can build farms to gain a substantial amount of XP quickly. However, the building process of an XP farm can vary as there are many different types of farm designs available.

The best types of XP farms are cactus farms, mob farms, Enderman farms, and gold farms in the netherworld.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

For Amazing Minecraft Videos, do subscribe to our newly launched YouTube Channel.

Edited by Ravi Iyer