How to level up villagers to master level in Minecraft

To receive some of the best trades in Minecraft, players should level their villagers up to the master level. At this level, certain villagers will provide amazing trades such as enchanted diamond chestplates, enchanted diamond pickaxes, and even enchanted books.

These trades can seriously help players in their worlds by saving them from going through all of the work to acquire these powerful items. Luckily, there are techniques that players can take advantage of to quickly level their villagers to the master level.

Leveling up Minecraft villagers to the master level

Specific trades

A few villagers and their respective trades (Image via u/MissLauralot on Reddit)

Villagers require a certain amount of XP to progress through each level, and certain trades provide different amounts of XP. Knowing this, players can take advantage of the easiest and highest XP-producing trades available.

Listed below are the amounts of XP required to progress to each villager level:

Novice: Starting level

Apprentice: 10 XP

Journeyman: 70 XP

Expert: 150 XP

Master: 250 XP

While this may seem like a lot at first, it is actually quite easy to obtain a master-level villager fairly quickly. Resource-wise, the easiest villagers to acquire the master level are stonemason, librarian, armorer, weaponsmith, and toolsmith. Luckily, these villagers provide some of the best trades in Minecraft.

Players may have to wait for the villager to work at their job block if one of the trades becomes locked.

Two villagers and their recommended trades to repeat will be listed below:

Stonemason: 10 clay for one emerald (2 XP), repeat trade until apprentice level, then repeat 20 stone for one emerald trade (10 XP) until master level.

Librarian: repeat 24 paper for one emerald trade (2 XP) until apprentice level, then repeat 4 book for one emerald trade (10 XP) until master level.

This technique can be used for every villager type. However, certain novice-level trades are easier to complete than others. Players can also trade the emeralds they acquired for higher XP-providing trades.

Using this technique, it should not take more than a few in-game days to acquire the master level on at least one villager.

For those curious, the video above showcases each villager as well as their master-level trades.

