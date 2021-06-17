Top 5 confirmed bugs and glitches in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update was released on June 8th for both Java and Bedrock editions. This update added over 100 new blocks and items as well as new mobs, amethyst geodes, and more.

With so much new content, a game is expected to have bugs, and Minecraft is no different. In Minecraft 1.17, players can find some new bugs and glitches, which can be game-breaking and funny.

Even though developers have worked hard on fixing many bugs through snapshots and pre-releases, some bugs always sneak into the final version.

Bugs and glitches in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

#5 - Fewer diamond ores

In Bedrock Edition, many players are having trouble finding diamond ores in their survival words. Earlier, diamond ore veins were used to generate once per chunk. This was supposed to be the same in 1.17. However, diamond ore generation is messed up in Minecraft Bedrock.

Some players have gone more than three chunks without finding a single diamond vein. Hopefully for players, Mojang will fix this in the next 1.17 patch for candles.

#4 - Amethyst shards float after breaking amethyst block

Make amethyst float (Image via Minecraft)

In Minecraft 1.17, Mojang has added a new underground structure called amethyst geodes. These geodes have an inner layer made of amethyst shards, blocks, and budding amethyst.

Place amethyst blocks and put amethyst shards all over them. Then, surround them with another layer of block amethyst, and break the blocks with shards attached to them.

Amethyst shards will float after breaking the amethyst block. As this isn't too game-breaking, players can use floating shards to decorate their builds and bases. However, this only works in Bedrock Edition.

#3 - Water in the nether

Almost all Minecraft players know that water cannot be placed in the nether realm. Before 1.17, players could only put water in a cauldron. However, in the latest version, 1.17 players can use glow lichen to place water in the nether.

Place a lichen in the nether and waterlog it using a debug stick set to waterlogged. Instead of vaporizing, water will stay on the lichen. Break the lichen, and water will start flowing. To do this, players will have to be an operator.

#2 - Goats causing lag

Minecraft goats (Image via PCGamesN)

Goats are the new mob added in Minecraft 1.17 update. While being cute, they are also quite mischievous. Goats will ram their heads at players/mobs and deal knockback damage. Due to this, their AI is always looking for entities to hit, which can cause immense lag.

Low-end device players are advised not to have too many goats in loaded chunks.

#1 - Axolotls start revolving around axolotls

Axolotls are one of the cutest mobs in Minecraft. This hilarious bug makes them run around the players at a fast speed. Put them on a lead to make them rotate. Don't worry, they won't die from this.

While bringing an axolotl to an aquarium or lake, use a bucket rather than a lead.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer.

