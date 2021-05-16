5 things you need to know about Amethyst in Minecraft

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update will revamp the overworld by introducing new caves and mountains. During cave exploration, players can now find dripstone caves and lush caves. There are also new noise caves and world generation changes.

Other than these, players can also find new rare structures below the ground. Amethyst geode is a spherical underground structure that contains Amethyst blocks. For now, Amethyst geodes are the only source to obtain Amethyst blocks and items.

Amethyst is a beautiful block with a unique texture that produces a chiming sound when a player walks over. This article covers everything players need to know about Amethyst in Minecraft.

Five things you need to know about Amethyst in Minecraft

#5 - Crafting recipes

Tinted glass recipe (Image via Minecraft)

Players can craft a variety of items using Amethyst shards found in Amethyst geodes. Amethyst shards can be mined with iron, diamond, or netherite pickaxe. Using four Amethyst shards, players can craft one block of Amethyst.

Amethyst shards are also required for crafting spyglass and tinted glass. To prepare a spyglass, players need two copper ingots and one Amethyst shard, whereas tinted glass can be crafted using one glass and four Amethyst shards.

#4 - Farming

Amethyst is a renewable resource like most of the other items in Minecraft. To farm Amethyst, players will need budding Amethyst blocks. Amethyst shards naturally grow on the top and sides of the budding Amethyst in Minecraft.

Players can find budding Amethyst inside Amethyst geodes. It is an unobtainable item in survival.

#3 - Amethyst Clusters and buds

Decorating with Amethyst (Image via u/SpectreCraft115)

Players can find Amethyst buds and clusters growing on budding Amethyst blocks. Before expanding into an Amethyst cluster, the buds will go through three growth stages.

To obtain the Amethyst clusters and buds, players have to use a silk touch pickaxe. When mined with a regular pickaxe, they will drop Amethyst shards.

#2 - Lighting

Amethyst produces light (Image via Minecraft)

Some players may not know that the Amethyst clusters and buds can produce light. Their light level depends on the growth state. Tiny buds produce light at level 1, medium buds have light at level 2, and large buds produce a level 4 light.

Players can also use Amethyst clusters to get a level 5 light. Thanks to its beautiful purple texture and shape, players can use it to create enchanting spooky light sources for their Minecraft bases.

#1 - Decoration

Decoration with Amethyst (Image via u/SpectreCraft115)

Whenever a new block is added to Minecraft, players always think of whether they can use it for building or not. After seeing the Amethyst blocks, players cannot wait to try them.

Amethyst block's unique texture is enchanting and magical. Players can also use it to create paths as it produces beautiful sounds when a player walks over.