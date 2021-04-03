Minecraft enchantments for shields 

Shields in Minecraft are weapons that players can use to deflect damage. They protect players from creeper explosions and many other attacks in the game.

Shields are a very useful tool for players within the Minecraft world and can protect players from a lot of danger. Players can also take a shield with them when they attempt to defeat the Ender Dragon.

Like many other weapons in Minecraft, shields can be enchanted. Players can place enchantments on shields using an anvil. However, shields cannot be enchanted using an enchanting table.

There are three enchantments that can be placed on shields in Minecraft.

Enchantments that can be placed on shields in Minecraft

Unbreaking

Unbreaking increases the durability of a weapon in Minecraft (Image via Minecraftbugs)

Unbreaking is the best enchantment to use on any weapon in Minecraft. This enchantment will increase the durability of a weapon, allowing players to use it for a longer period of time.

When Unbreaking is used on a shield, the player will have more sustained protection since the tool will not break as fast.

The max level of enchantment for Unbreaking is level three. The higher the level of enchantment, the stronger the enchantment will be.

Mending

Mending uses experience orbs to repair a weapon's durability in Minecraft (Image via Forum)

Mending is an enchantment that takes the experience orbs that Minecraft players earn and uses them to repair a weapon's durability if it is damaged.

This enchantment not only allows players to use the weapon for longer, but it also saves them the trouble of repairing it at an anvil.

It is to be noted that players will not be able to find Mending on an enchantment table. Mending is a treasure enchantment, which means it can only be found as a book around the Minecraft world.

Curse of Vanishing

Curse of Vanishing forces an enchanted tool to disappear after the player dies (Image via RajCraft on YouTube)

Curse of Vanishing is definitely not the best enchantment in Minecraft. In fact, it is not recommended to use on any tool in the game because it is useless.

Curse of Vanishing forces an enchanted tool (in this case, a shield) to disappear after the player dies. This means that if the player is killed but remembers where their things were dropped at, the enchanted shield will not be there.

Even if the shield has other enchantments equipped, it will still vanish into thin air if Curse of Vanishing has been placed on it.