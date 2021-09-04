Tripwire hook in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Tripwire hooks were added to Minecraft 1.3 back in 2012. Developer Dinnerbone originally hinted at the concept of tripwire hooks in a series of cryptic tweets and went on to credit his wife for the idea.

While it's true that tripwire hooks have a limited number of practical uses, they have been utilized in countless adventure maps.

How to make a tripwire hook in Minecraft

Players will need the following items in order to craft a tripwire hook in Minecraft:

1x stick

1x iron ingot

1x wood plank (any type)

To craft two tripwire hooks, the above items can be arranged inside a crafting table as seen below:

The crafting recipe for a tripwire hook in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

What to do with tripwire hooks in Minecraft

To set up traps and detect entities

Tripwire hooks can be used to set up elaborate redstone traps. These traps can be triggered by both human players and mobs, making them highly useful while playing on Minecraft survival servers.

In order to set up a tripwire hook circuit, players need to attach two separate tripwire hooks to different blocks and connect them with string.

A correctly assembled tripwire circuit can be seen below:

Tripwire hooks must be connected together by using string (Image via Minecraft)

Once the string that connects two tripwire hooks is triggered by an entity stepping on it, each block that harbors a tripwire hook will emit a redstone signal. This is seen in the image below:

A redstone signal is emitted from each block (Image via Minecraft)

To craft trapped chests

Alongside building circuits that can detect movement, tripwire hooks are also required in the crafting recipe for a trapped chest.

To assemble a crafting chest, players will need to place a tripwire hook alongside a chest, as seen below:

A trapped chest requires a tripwire hook and chest to be crafted (Image via Minecraft)

Can you naturally find a tripwire hook in Minecraft?

Tripwire hooks can be obtained without crafting, although they are far from being a common sight.

The best shot at finding a tripwire hook naturally is through fishing. Players have a 1% chance of catching a tripwire hook as loot when fishing. Perhaps unfairly, tripwire hooks are classed under the "Junk" section of all possible fishing loot.

Players can also find a tripwire hook inside a jungle temple in Minecraft. Tripwire hooks are used in one of the booby traps found inside the temple, with a total of four hooks in total.

