7 best mobs to farm in Minecraft

Minecraft is a game that lets players design and build almost anything they can imagine. To do this, they first need to make sure that they have all the right materials for the job.

Of course, in Creative Mode, this is not a problem, because players can just pick up as many materials as they need. However, in Survival Mode, careful resource management and farming are required.

Certain materials in the game come from mobs, where some entities can be more beneficial than others. But with so many types in the game, it can be difficult to decide which ones are the best to farm.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Why is farming mobs important in Minecraft?

When thinking of farming, many players probably think about the various crops and plants they can harvest in the game. While this is certainly beneficial and can help sustain them in various ways and keep them well fed, mobs can assist in ways that traditional crop farming cannot.

This is because mobs can drop a broader range of items, as well as food products, and even XP, that players will need if they want to enchant their gear. No matter what their end goal is in Minecraft, a well-designed and self-sustaining farm can be the cornerstone to success.

Here are the seven best mobs to consider when farming in Minecraft.

1) Cows

Perhaps the most versatile mob to farm in the game, cows bring a unique aspect of farming into the equation. This is because in addition to being able to be used as a food source of beef, they can also drop leather and XP when killed.

For those who want to go for a more humane option, they can also be milked by using a bucket, which can help players to clear status effects.

2) Chickens

Chickens are another great mob for players to farm due to the ease of finding and breeding them, as well as their drops.

Not only do chickens drop meat when killed, but they can also drop feathers, which can be used to make arrows. In addition, they can also lay eggs that can be thrown to try to hatch baby chicks, or used in recipes such as cakes to sustain a player's hunger further.

3) Pigs

Farming pigs can be a great choice for those who are looking for a reliable source of food in Minecraft. These passive mobs can be easily found wandering around the many grassy and woody biomes of the game.

As an entity that is easy to breed, and can even be ridden, pigs make a great choice for players who are looking for a filling food source to take with them on their adventures deep into the mines.

4) Sheep

Sheep can make a great mob to start a farm with. This is because they can be killed for their mutton, or they can simply be sheared for a sustainable and easy-to-find source of wool.

This wool is used to make beds, paintings, and can even be dyed to be used as colored blocks to make some exciting and colorful builds. Because of this, players only need a few sheep to go a long way towards building up their wool supply.

5) Skeletons

Skeletons in Minecraft can be a pain to deal with at times, surprising players and shooting deadly arrows at them. But with a farm, players can easily consolidate them into a confined location for easy XP, arrows, and bones.

The bones are a great item to have on hand, and can be used to easily make bonemeal that will help players build up their other farms with ease.

6) Creeper

Creepers can be a great mob to farm in Minecraft for those who are looking to collect large amounts of gunpowder. This can be used to make loads of TNT and fireworks, which can be quite useful for players, especially once they have an elytra.

On top of the amazing amount of gunpowder that creepers can drop, players will also be able to get XP from a creeper farm, making it have multiple uses.

7) Blazes

Farming blazes in Minecraft is necessary to find their coveted blaze rods, which are needed to craft the Eye of Ender to make it to The End dimension. In addition to having these necessary items, they can also drop some nice amounts of XP for gamers who want to take the time to create a farm for them.

Players will need blaze rods for brewing, and can also use it for fuel in both making potions and smelting. With the right farm, they will be able to have more blaze rods than they know what to do with.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes