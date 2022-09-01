5 best uses of water in Minecraft in 2022

Like in real life, water is one of the most abundant resources in Minecraft. The first hack players tend to learn in the game is placing two water source blocks on opposite sides of a two-by-two square to make an infinite water source.

Due to the prevalence of water in Minecraft, players have found a plethora of different methods to utilize it to their advantage. Detailed below are the five best ways that players can use water to make their survival world better in 1.19.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Minecraft 1.19's best uses for water blocks

5) Item Transportation

One of the most frustrating parts of creating automated farms in Minecraft is dealing with the items they produce. Many farms create numerous items that can overwhelm players' single or double chests, which they use as their collection area.

Water comes in exceptionally handy as a solution to this issue as well. Players can use water and ice to move items from a farm to their more extensive storage system. This is especially useful if players have an item sorting system, which allows them to have their farm items automatically sorted and placed into the correct chests.

4) Water Elevator

A pretty unexpected combination of mechanics regarding water is how water interacts with soul sand and magma blocks.

Assuming that the water is source blocks instead of downward flowing water, soul sand will cause a bubble trail through the water that pushes players upwards rapidly. Additionally, players will be pulled downward at a rapid rate when water source blocks are placed above a magma cube.

Players can combine these mechanics using either two different water pillars or a single pillar with a block swapping system to change which way the player is moved. They can use it to create water elevators or quickly move players in vertical distances in very little time, though there is a limit to how far players can move this way due to potential suffocation.

3) Mob Transportation

Flowing water, as one might expect, can push and move entities around. This makes water an invaluable tool within many of Minecraft's automated farms, pushing mobs into the farm itself from the spawn area and moving mobs into item collection areas outside of farms.

Almost all farms where players might use water in some capacity: dungeon farms use water and a water elevator to move mobs into the kill area and to deal fall damage. Iron farms use water to move iron golems into kill boxes, and even general mob farms use water to push mobs into the item collection area.

2) Terraforming

One of Minecraft's biggest draws is just how customizable it is. The only limitation to what players can build and create is their imagination and how they can translate their ideas into cubes.

This building style is particularly well suited to natural settings, with common builds being large mega bases resting nicely amidst custom terrain, be it mountains, hills, or river plains. This makes it one of the best uses of water, creatively speaking, in terraforming the land and adding custom rivers, lakes, and waterfalls.

1) Cobblestone and Obsidian

One of the most well-known mechanics involving water is the different ways it can interact with lava. If water runs over or comes into contact with a lava source block, the lava will be turned into obsidian, which helps make ender chests or Nether portals.

If water runs into flowing water, or if lava flows into the water in any way, the result is not obsidian but cobblestone. This means that if the player places water and lava far apart, they can create an infinite amount of cobblestone, which is vital for players doing challenges such as skyblock, where resources are minimal.

