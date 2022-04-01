All 4 types of chests in Minecraft

Storing excess items in Minecraft becomes a necessity at some point, and the game possesses different types of chests to meet a player's needs.

Creating a standard chest suffices well enough for many Minecraft players to store one's items. However, depending on the circumstances, other chests may be warranted.

Sometimes players may need to keep their items locked tight and out of reach, and other times portability is a priority. Whatever the need, there's likely a chest for the job, and it's essential to know which chest serves which purpose.

Players may prefer some chests over others, but each one in the vanilla build of the game serves its own distinct purpose.

Minecraft: Each chest type and their different abilities

4) Chests

Standard chests are all about storage (Image via Mojang)

Craftable in Minecraft with wooden planks, standard storage chests can come in single or double varieties. Naturally, double chests are twice the size but store more items to make up for it. There are no real tricks to these particular chests; they simply exist for item storage.

However, when they're broken by the player or outside factors like explosions, these chests will spill their contents out onto the ground.

In that light, these chests are best used when players aren't going to be picking up their things and moving frequently. These chests are better suited for permanent dwellings and item storage than portability.

3) Trapped Chests

Trapped chests are ideal for dealing with intruders (Image via Mojang)

These chests step up security in Minecraft. What makes these chests so different is that opening them releases a Redstone signal. This may not seem like much, but a trapped chest can be an excellent security measure when used correctly.

The Redstone pulse can activate things such as dispensers full of arrows or even TNT blocks. Players can ostensibly use trapped chests to trigger any type of trap they can think of as long as it reacts to Redstone signals. This also makes trapped chests somewhat useful in ordinary Redstone machinery as well.

There is, in fact, a visual distinction between an ordinary and a trapped chest, but it can only really be seen when the chest is opened. Trapped chests will have red markings in the same area as their latch when opened. This ensures trapped chests still pass as normal chests to other Minecraft players.

2) Ender Chests

Ender chests keep items safe from prying eyes without trapping (Image via Mojang)

Ender chests are more challenging to make because they require obsidian and eyes of ender, but they're certainly worth the investment. Every ender chest is exclusive to the Minecraft player who created it, meaning it can't be accessed by other players who may want to look into or take its contents.

Furthermore, once an object is placed in an ender chest, Minecraft players will be able to retrieve the objects from any ender chest they create.

This shared inventory is great for storing items at long distances, as any ender chest a player creates will hold the items they place inside, making for a very helpful chest network, even between dimensions.

Sadly, ender chests cannot be formed into double chests. However, their upsides still far outweigh their limitations.

1) Shulker Boxes

Shulker boxes center primarily on portability (Image via Mojang)

They may not have the word "chest" in their name, but shulker boxes are still chests at their core in Minecraft. Formed from shulker shells and standard chests, shulker boxes can take some time to obtain since shulker shells are only obtained in the End dimension.

Regardless, players who construct shulker boxes won't be disappointed. Shulker boxes operate like ordinary chests for the most part, but they have one particular upside: When broken, shulker boxes keep their contents inside.

This is the direct opposite of standard chests, which spill their items out onto the ground when the block is broken.

This allows shulker boxes to store items that can then be easily transported by breaking the shulker box and placing it in the player's inventory.

This makes shulker boxes excellent for Minecraft players who are constantly on the move or who like to set up building sites on the fly. Shulker boxes can even be dyed in different colors, adding to their visual appeal.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha