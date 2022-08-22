List of all cave biomes in Minecraft 1.19 update

Caves are natural terrain in Minecraft but come in many different forms. In addition to taking on different shapes and layouts, caves also possess the ability to exhibit biomes of their own that are separate from the biomes of the Overworld.

As of Minecraft version 1.19, caves have multiple biomes. However, not every cave possesses one of these biomes. The biomes in question are quite diverse in appearance and function, and players will likely want to explore all of them to fully appreciate their riches. However, these cave biomes can also be quite dangerous, so players should be cautious when searching for them.

Caves in Minecraft: Every cave biome as of version 1.19

1) Dripstone caves

Dripstone blocks rise from above and below in this biome (Image via Mojang)

Featuring the dripstone blocks that provide their namesake, dripstone caves are a considerably unique biome in Minecraft. These biomes are a great source of copper ore, as it appears quite often inside their confines.

Players can expect to find repositories of water as well, which is a natural fit for dripstone blocks that can carry fluids through them. Because they're the only biomes where players can naturally find dripstone, these caves are excellent places to mine and experiment with dripstone before bringing it back to the surface.

2) Lush caves

Lush caves are a gorgeous source of unique plant life (Image via Mojang)

Lush caves are a huge contrast to dripstone caves in Minecraft, as they're overgrown with various sources of plant and even animal life. Players can find dripleaf plants of small and large varieties in lush caves, as well as glowberry vines growing from the ceiling. Moss carpets a large part of the biome, and players can also find the roots of azalea trees there as well, since azalea trees grow exclusively above lush caves. Water and clay blocks are also abundant in lush caves, creating a perfect environment for axolotls to spawn. Spore blossom flowers are also prevalent and feature a distinct pink coloration, making a gorgeous addition to a serene biome.

3) Deep dark

The deep dark contains both riches and dangers (Image via Mojang)

The most notable addition in The Wild Update is Minecraft's deep dark biome, which is a cave biome unlike any other. These locations are crawling with sculk blocks, but they are essentially free of standard hostile mobs. Ancient city structures also generate within the deep dark, carrying many treasures. However, the deep dark may be the most dangerous biome of the three cave biomes. Even though it doesn't spawn common hostile mobs, the deep dark contains sculk shrieker blocks that can summon the Warden.

The Warden is one of the most fearsome Minecraft mobs ever conceived, possessing the highest health in the game and capable of swiftly killing players and other entities. Even if its targets survive its melee attack, the Warden can attack with a ranged sonic boom move that passes through solid blocks. Fortunately, the Warden must sense its prey through vibrations and sound, giving players the ability to use stealth to their advantage.

Be that as it may, Minecraft players should be considerably cautious when exploring the deep dark. Upsetting enough sculk shriekers will bring the ire of the Warden down upon them, and unprepared players can die quickly. However, there are items and riches within ancient cities that cannot be found anywhere else, such as echo shards and fragments of the "5" music disc. The deep dark is a high-risk/high-reward location, and that was undoubtedly Mojang's intention when they implemented the biome in The Wild Update.

