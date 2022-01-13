Where to find axolotls in Minecraft 1.18 update

Axolotls were one of the most popular additions in the 1.17 update to Minecraft. Three mobs were added in total: goats, glow squids (the Mob Vote winner), and axolotls. Axolotls justifiably got a lot of attention and have become a fan favorite.

They come in five different colors, with blue being the rarest and most challenging to find. They can be collected in buckets and, though they can't be tamed, they can be made into pets, sort of.

The 1.18 update recently came out and revamped the caves (they're now a chunk lower), which was the primary spawn location for axolotls. Here's where to find them now.

Where axolotls spawn in Minecraft 1.18 version

According to the Minecraft Wiki, axolotls can spawn underwater in lush caves that were added in the 1.18 update. There must be a clay block less than five blocks below them for axolotls to spawn.

Call Me Jero 🎗️ @TehPitchMaker Guys can you guess on how many Minecraft blue axolotls in this picture :D Guys can you guess on how many Minecraft blue axolotls in this picture :D https://t.co/3jmuEbYVLZ

After that, axolotls can go anywhere. They can live in just about any circumstance, but they can only be found in lush caves. This is a change from their initial spawn location in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs part one because lush caves were absent in the game.

Lush caves are the primary spawn location for axolotls (Image via Mojang)

Axolotls could usually be collected in buckets. This is the primary method of transportation for these adorable in-game creatures. They cannot be tamed in any way, but they can be put on a lead and taken, though it's a lot more difficult.

Like other mobs, they can then be dragged along, but leads can break if players walk too fast or get too far away. Axolotls are aquatic mobs, so they want water wherever they are placed, but they won't necessarily die without it.

ᴠᴇx | ᴇɴᴠᴛᴜʙᴇʀ | 🔪 @vexmlk Not to be dramatic, but I would die for the Minecraft axolotls. Not to be dramatic, but I would die for the Minecraft axolotls.

Also Read Article Continues below

One of the best places to put them is in an aquarium. Minecraft players can collect all sorts of aquatic mobs and make an aquarium. This build can enhance the overall look of any world.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha