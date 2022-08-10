Every Minecraft game mode explained

Minecraft has three main game modes, and each differs from the other. This is true across both Bedrock Edition and Java Edition.

Education Edition is different and only operates in Creative mode, so it doesn't pertain to the three game modes, but both other versions do.

The three modes are Survival, Creative, and Adventure. These have been the main game modes for a long time. The gameplay is largely the same across each mode but has key differences that set each apart in the latest version of Minecraft.

Each of three game modes in Minecraft: Complete guide

Survival

Survival is the most common mode anyone uses. It's the default, so unless players change the game mode, they will start each world in this mode.

It is also the most challenging mode to play in. Every block has to be earned, whether by looting, killing, or mining.

In this mode, health matters the most. Death in Survival is not only possible but also very common. Survival means hunger is essential, too.

Eating is key to life in this game mode. It is the only mode in which achievements and advancements can be completed.

Creative

Creative is, in comparison, the easiest mode available, as everything is instantly available through the Creative menu. All blocks, items, and more can be accessed within seconds.

Flying is possible without the use of an elytra and rockets. Crafters can simply jump into the air and move around without fear of falling. If they do fall, they won't take a bit of damage.

All damage, and subsequently all forms of death, are impossible in Creative mode, making it the safest mode to play.

It's perfect for building, as collecting all the materials that would take a long time or be nearly impossible to get in Survival mode is very easy.

Creative does disable achievements, but it's a perfect game mode for those who want to build or just have fun.

Adventure

Adventure Mode is the last of the game modes available. It is much less popular than the other two modes since they are played so often. This game mode might get forgotten, but it's a lot of fun.

This is what the Minecraft Wiki says Adventure Mode is:

"Adventure Mode is a game mode intended for player-created maps, limiting some of the gameplay in Minecraft. In this mode, the player cannot directly destroy any blocks with any tools or place any blocks, in order to avoid spoiling adventure maps or griefing servers."

The Sonic DLC world is in Adventure Mode (Image via Mojang)

This mode is the most customizable that the title has to offer. Custom maps are possible, and blocks can be altered, while player roles can even be changed to whatever gamers want.

Adventure Mode is where all the coolest maps are found, too. Many of the Marketplace maps are in Adventure Mode, and they're usually different from the regular game and a lot of fun.

