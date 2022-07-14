4 maps to try in the Adventure Mode in Minecraft 1.19 update

Adventure Mode is one of the game modes in Minecraft. It is often forgotten about since the other game modes are so popular. However, there's plenty of fun to be had in it.

Here's how the Minecraft Wiki describes Adventure Mode:

"Adventure Mode is a game mode intended for player-created maps, limiting some of the gameplay in Minecraft. In this mode, the player cannot directly destroy any blocks with any tools or place any blocks, in order to avoid spoiling adventure maps or griefing servers."

Adventure Mode is the most customizable game mode that Minecraft has to offer. In this mode, custom maps are possible and blocks can be altered. Player roles can be changed and limited, making it an experience unlike any other.

Listed below are a few awesome maps that are available in Adventure Mode.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Axolotl Islands: Slime Machine and 3 other Adventure Mode maps in Minecraft 1.19 that will blow your socks off

1) Emerald Tycoon

Grab the free Minecraft: Emerald Tycoon map



Emerald Tycoon map – designed for the small screen!

Emerald Tycoon is one of the first custom maps to be made specifically for Pocket Edition. In this map, players are placed on a dying island and are tasked with bringing it back to life.

There are several ways to go about this:

Generate, mine or collect as many emeralds as possible

Upgrade emerald generators on the island

Survive mob waves

Rebuild the dying village

Play the tycoon game

Unlock zones, mounts and other special items

What makes this map even better is that it's totally free.

2) Axolotl Islands: Slime Machine

Axolotl Islands is an awesome custom map (Image via Mojang)

Axolotls have been one of the best mobs in Minecraft ever since their introduction in update 1.17.

In this map, infectious super-slimes have taken over the Axolotl Islands, and it's up to players to save the day. This is something that would only be possible in Adventure Mode.

The Marketplace is having discounts for the fifth anniversary right now, so it's a great time to head there and check out the available Adventure Mode maps.

3) Ice Age map

Minecraft Marketplace



Travel back to 20,000 B.C. with the new Ice Age DLC! Discover iconic locations and over 30 character skins from the Ice Age movies.

The Minecraft x Ice Age collaboration is one of the most recent packs to land in the Marketplace, but it's already one of the best. Few adventures are more iconic than Manny, Sid and Diego traveling across the frozen world to return a baby to its people.

In Adventure Mode, players can now experience some of the classic adventures from the Ice Age franchise. The added benefit of this pack is all the iconic skins, though those aren't Adventure Mode-specific things.

4) Sonic the Hedgehog map

The official Sonic the Hedgehog map was created in honor of Sonic's 30th anniversary. Through the marketplace (it's still available), players can gain access to skin packs with Sonic, Knuckles, Tails and more.

The best part of this crossover, however, is the map. As the Minecraft Marketplace says:

"Sonic the Hedgehog races into Minecraft at supersonic speeds! Sprint, roll, and spring off enemies through iconic zones, with infinite gameplay. Master the thrilling abilities of Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and more! Compete with friends for high scores. Unlock achievements, characters, new zones, and a challenging Eggman Mode!"

This custom map harkens back to the days of playing Sonic and makes for an exhilarating experience. Sonic is all about fun and speed, and this map captures both elements perfectly.

