5 best maps for Minecraft Adventure Mode

For Minecraft players who would like to do less building and crafting and do more exploring, Adventure Mode is a great way to pass the time and even experience some exciting stories created by the game's community.

In Adventure Mode, players cannot break blocks or place them to prevent griefing. Instead, Minecraft players are encouraged to explore the created maps and interact with different structures and mobs as they progress.

Many of these adventure maps even have narratives written for them, and others are just fun recreations of famous locales. Regardless, a few adventure maps are undoubtedly worth a try.

Excellent maps to try in Minecraft Adventure Mode

5) Skygrid Survival by SethBling

Skygrid brings the experience of exploring a kaleidoscope-like world (Image via SethBling/PlanetMinecraft)

One of the more intriguing maps made for Adventure Mode in Minecraft, Skygrid Survival, is an open map for players to make their own rules. The grid is composed of randomized terrain blocks that are spread apart evenly. The same can be said for the Nether, though the end is not built in the same format.

Animals and flowers occasionally spawn on the hovering blocks, and players attempting to explore the map will have to be careful, as one misplaced jump can spell the end for them. A lone End portal also exists below the world spawn in the event they'd like to enter the dimension. This is a map rife with possibilities, and what players do with it is up to them.

4) Toy Story 2 Adventure by PitchBlackPL

Andy's room lovingly recreated in Minecraft (Image via PitchBlackPL/PlanetMinecraft)

The Toy Story films are some of the finest works by Pixar, and now you can explore the world of Toy Story 2 in particular with this adventure map. Players spawn in the first level, Andy's room, a familiar location where Woody and his friends often spend their time.

Players are given books at spawn detailing the rules as they progress through multiple locations that can be seen in Toy Story 2. The Nether has been tastefully woven into the map, making it a must-look for any fan of Disney/Pixar films or adventure maps.

3) Witchcraft and Wizardry by The Floo Network

A player enters Diagon Alley in Witchcraft and Wizardry (Image via The Floo Network/PlanetMinecraft)

The universe of Harry Potter is one of the most beloved in contemporary fiction. Players can now enjoy their wizarding adventure in this universe with Witchcraft and Wizardry. Players can begin their magic exploration by entering the wizarding world with up to three other friends if they'd like.

There, players can attend Hogwarts, learn new spells, and encounter dangerous creatures both at school and abroad. The map has been lovingly recreated to be as close to the Harry Potter experience as possible, and it's safe to say The Floo Network did an outstanding job with this particular adventure map.

2) The Dropper 2 by Bigre

The Dropper 2 tasks players with surviving multiple drop stages to get to the finish, alone or with friends (Image via Bigre/PlanetMinecraft)

To say the very least, one part mind-bending adventure map, one part traditional survival, The Dropper 2 is an eccentric map. The goal is straightforward, all players need to do is survive the falls as they happen.

However, players will experience different obstacles and objectives between falls, though there will also be moments of respite. Minecraft players will need to rely on their wits and their game knowledge to survive this map until the end.

1) Cops and Robbers 4 by Podcrash

The prison yard in Cops and Robbers 4 (Image via Podcrash/PlanetMinecraft)

Cops and Robbers is a time-tested game type, but this adventure map brings a little more dimension. There's one cop overseeing a group of prisoners for this map, and the prisoners must answer the cop's beck and call. Tic-tac-toe and playing with traffic lights are more rote things the warden can ask the prisoners to do.

Hitting the canteen and heading to the showers is all a day's work in this prison. However, not all players want to follow the rules, and that's where the escape mechanics come in. Prisoners can evade the warden and escape the prison, but this place is built like a fortress, and tasting your freedom won't be easy.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

