How to get Minecraft: Emerald Tycoon map in Bedrock Edition

Recently, Minecraft decided to release mobile maps for the game. There are plenty of maps available for console players and Java Edition, but the Pocket Edition crowd had been left out in the cold.

As of August 24, however, Minecraft has begun releasing new maps for them. The first map is the Emerald Tycoon map. Here's how to get it.

How to get Minecraft: Emerald Tycoon map

Maps in Minecraft can completely change the game. Even without mods, the maps available for players can make Minecraft a totally new experience. Recently, Mojang teamed up with Sonic to recreate the classic Sonic levels in Minecraft, which is a far cry from what regular Minecraft is.

Sonic x Minecraft, a recent DLC collaboration that provided players with new, Sonic-themed maps (Image via Minecraft)

They teamed up with Major League Baseball to create a home run derby, also a far cry from normal Minecraft. Now, they've begun implementing these kinds of maps for mobile players, so they can experience all that Minecraft can be.

Mojang wrote on their blog:

"We asked our good friends at Razzleberries and GameMode One to create maps specifically for the mobile version of Minecraft. The free maps will be available for all Bedrock players, but they have been designed with mobile in mind. Much like my workspace has been designed with me in mind, or at least that’s what I was told when found my desk in the basement."

Whether you’re out in the forest, cuddling up beneath a blanket, or mid-air practicing a somersault: you can bring Minecraft wherever you go on mobile!



Grab the free Minecraft: Emerald Tycoon map by @RazzleberriesAB – designed for the small screen!



↣ https://t.co/ZNeo8ohpqa ↢ pic.twitter.com/6saAmMiyvk — Minecraft (@Minecraft) August 24, 2021

Minecraft Emerald Tycoon is the first of these maps designed with mobile players in mind and is free in the Marketplace. However, even though they are designed for mobile players, all Bedrock players (Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Series X, PlayStation 4 and 5) will have access to them.

Players can load up their Bedrock version of Minecraft and enter the marketplace. The featured maps will be there, but can also be searched for by name if there is a specific one in mind, Emerald Tycoon for example. More of these will be coming later.

Anyone out there loving the FREE Minecraft: Emerald Tycoon game from #Minecraft Marketplace… Because I am! ❤️ Collect those Emeralds! pic.twitter.com/3kInBda9fq — ᴍᴜᴋᴇsʜ ᴋᴜᴍᴀʀ ɢᴀɴᴅʜɪ (ᴀʀᴛɪsᴛ) (@khsekum) August 26, 2021

