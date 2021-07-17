Minecraft maps are custom worlds that are saved within the game and can be downloaded by other users. Lots of Minecraft players do enjoy playing the game for its vanilla survival mode, but many others also prefer to use maps.

Listed below are the 5 best Minecraft maps for Pocket Edition!

How to install Minecraft Pocket Edition Maps for Android

Installing Minecraft Pocket Edition maps can be somewhat of a hassle, but in the end it is definitely worth it. If you're a player interested in downloading Minecraft Pocket Edition maps, you can follow this guide here!

5) Minecraft: Alien Isolation

Image via mcpedl

This map is perfect for lovers of the Alien franchise, but also for lovers of adventure RPGs! With this map, players will travel through large areas of a uniquely created map while trying to avoid the Alien, which is an amazing add-on through this map. This map can be downloaded on Android, iOS and Windows 10!

For those interested, you can find the download here!

4) Prison Escape

Image via mcpedl

This map is inspired by Adventure Map: Escapting the Prison. In this map, the player must try to get out of prison, whether that be alone or by making acquaintances with the NPC's around the map.

This is perfect for players who enjoy maps that make them think and need some sort of guidance while playing Minecraft! This map can be downloaded on Android, iOS and Windows 10!

For those interested, you can find the download here!

3) Legit Survival: Coastal Village

In this map, the player is presented with many different things upon spawning. There is a walled-in village, full-strength enchanting table, tree farms, traditional farms, and much more.

The aim of this map is for players looking to play survival, and for those who might not want to put in all the work right from the start. This map can be downloaded on Android, iOS and Windows 10!

For those interested, you can find the download here!

2) Sky Island Parkour

Image via mcpedl

This map is perfect for players who like to spend their time practicing their parkour skills. There are tons of different Minecraft parkour maps included within, giving players tons of different opportunities to tone their skills.

Players can also play on this map in either singleplayer or multiplayer mode. This map works on versions 1.17 and higher and is available on all devices that have Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

For those interested, you can find the download here!

1) CrewGames Beta

Image via mcpedl

CrewGames, as described, is a world that consists of at least 4 games. The games on the map include: block party, spleef, TNT run, parkour and arena.

This is great for players looking for maps that have multiple games inside - the perfect way to never get bored. This map can be downloaded on Android, iOS and Windows 10!

For those interested, you can find the download here!

Sportskeeda now has a dedicated Minecraft YouTube channel. Click here!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul