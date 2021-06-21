5 best Minecraft modpacks for pocket edition

In Minecraft, players can download mods to enhance their gaming experience and create a different atmosphere. There are several different modpacks that players can choose from.

Players can only download mods on the Java and Pocket edition of Minecraft. Unfortunately, console players and bedrock players cannot download mods to use in Minecraft. Mods are only available on platforms that support the Java and Pocket editions.

Players can download mods from websites such as CurseForge. Players can browse multiple mods to find one that they like, and then download it to their device and apply it to Minecraft.

Players should make sure that their device is able to withstand the mod before downloading it. Specific mods can be really hard on lower end devices.

Players should make sure their device has enough storage and is able to download the mod without it crashing. Players should make copies of their Minecraft worlds and any important files on the device just in case.

Top 5 Minecraft mods for Pocket Edition

5) Zombie Apocalypse

This mod is one of the funnest mods that players can download on the Minecraft Pocket Edition. In this mod, players will find themselves in a situation that is tough to escape.

Players will have to fight off and escape mobs of zombies! This mod is basically the zombies in Minecraft, but a mutated and buffed version. The zombies will come out during the day, and they are much more difficult to kill.

These zombies will convert any villagers and mobs that they come across into zombies to build their army.

4) X-Ray Vision

This mod is something that Minecraft players would wish for all the time. This allows them to see through blocks and caves.

Players will be able to see directly where specific blocks are, and they will be able to locate chests and other loot much easier without having to mine for it. Players will be able to find diamonds and other rare materials way easier with this mod.

3) Furnicraft

This mod will turn all of the players builds into a modern style. Players will be able to build modern houses with futuristic appliances. Players will see items that they would not shave seenin the original bedrock Minecraft.

Players can have trampolines, laptops, modern couches and much more in this mod.

2) Spongebob

For fans of the TV Series Spongebob Squarepants, this mod is perfect. In this pack, players will travel through the legendary city of Bikini Bottom. Players will see all the structures as seen in the TV show.

Players will see Spongebob himself roaming around the world along with other popular characters from the series such as Patrick Star and Gary.

1) Magnificent Biomes

This mod will add multiple different biomes to the player’s Pocket Edition world. These biomes are very colorful and bright, and they will bring the players' Minecraft world to life!

Players will also find new items in the crafting menu that they can create using the new resources that are found in the newly added biomes.

