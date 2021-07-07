5 best Minecraft Pocket Edition seeds to try in July 2021

Minecraft uses a bunch of letters or numbers called seed to create a world. Everything, including terrain generation, ore vein formation and structure spawns depends on the world seed.

Minecraft uses random seeds to create worlds. However, players can use custom seeds to get any desired biomes, structures or items at spawn. With useful loot items at spawn, players can get a quick head start in their new Minecraft world.

Minecraft Pocket Edition seeds to try

5) 17 diamond ore vein

Diamond ores (Image via u/LunaryLight on Reddit)

Seed: 1329676102

Coordinates:213/7/263

Diamonds are one of the most valuable resources in Minecraft. This seed features a massive diamond vein with 17 ores. Players can visit the mentioned coordinates to find this rare diamond ore generation.

With this many diamonds, players can craft all types of diamond tools and still have a few spare diamonds left. Players can also find a village within a couple of hundred blocks of spawn.

4) Dark oak forest with plains village

Plains village (Image via u/UnknownMSP on Reddit)

Seed: -783573241

Coordinates: spawn

This seed offers a plains biome village at the spawn point. Players can find lots of haybales here. It will solve any future food shortage, since haybales can be turned into breads. Players can also trade with farmers at villagers to get food and emeralds.

3) Exposed geode leading to mineshaft

Amethyst geode (Image via u/umokya on Reddit)

Seed: -751139699

Coordinates: 881/68/783

Amethyst geodes are a new structure added in Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update. In this seed, players can find an exposed amethyst geode near spawn. It leads to an extensive mineshaft system.

2) Exposed stronghold near ocean monument

Ocean monument and stronghold (Image via u/Silly_Tax on Reddit)

Seed: 1771350254

Coordinates: 4243/69/990

In this Minecraft seed, players can find a weird generation of a stronghold and an ocean monument. The stronghold is partially exposed and visible from the outside. However, players may face problems entering it as there's an ocean monument close to the stronghold.

Elder guardians can apply mining fatigue to players, which prevents them from mining blocks.

1) Spawn near a ruined portal and village

Village at spawn (Image via u/Not_Available_Sorry on Reddit)

Seed: -310225037

Coordinates: spawn

This seed has easy access to a village. Players spawn on a ruined portal right in front of a plain village. Under the ruined portal, players can also discover an amethyst geode. A few hundred blocks from spawn, there is another plains village.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Check out Sportskeeda Minecraft's YouTube channel for all the latest game updates.

Edited by Gautham Balaji