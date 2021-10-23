5 best Minecraft achievements for beginners

Achievements in Minecraft are a series of challenges that guide new players through different stages of mechanics and gameplay. Achievements are meant to teach players the basics of how to survive in Minecraft. They can also serve as milestones, making a new player feel accomplished, as the name suggests.

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition has 114 achievements in all, some of which are guides for basics and others are optional, though quite amusing. Achievements also add content to the game, therefore expanding playtime for its players.

Minecraft: Top achievements for beginners

5) Getting Wood

Every type of wood in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft 101/Minecraft)

Conventionally, as soon as players spawn a Minecraft seed, they are told to gather wood, as it is the most important starting material, being required for a plethora of essential items like weapons, tools, boats, and building.

For this achievement, players have to punch a tree with their fists until it drops a block of wood. Collecting that block will give the player the Getting Wood achievement.

4) Acquire Hardware

Iron ore smelting into Iron ingots (Image via Minecraft)

Iron is one of the most important resources in the game. It can be used to make all manner of tools, weapons, armor, items like buckets and anvils, and even sentries like the Iron Golem. Iron ore can be found and mined quite easily.

For this achievement, players have to transfer raw iron into a furnace or a blast furnace, smelt it using a fuel source, and collect the resulting iron ingots.

3) Getting an Upgrade

Minecraft has six tiers of tools, weapons and armor. Each tier is better than the last in some way or the other. For example, a stone pickaxe is faster than a wooden pickaxe, and an Iron pickaxe is more efficient than a stone pickaxe, as it is the lowest tiered tool that can mine Diamonds.

For this achievement, players have to craft a pickaxe using a resource better than wood. Pickaxes require two sticks and three wooden planks in the 3x3 grid of a crafting table.

2) Time to farm!

Farming is a major activity in Minecraft. It is one of the best ways to ensure a regular supply of food for players. Farms are also quite easy to make, requiring only a hoe, some dirt, and a water source block to construct.

This achievement requires the player to construct a Hoe, which is the tool required to prepare the ground for sowing. It requires two wooden planks and two sticks in the 3x3 grid of a crafting table.

1) DIAMONDS!

DIAMONDS! (Image via WallpaperCave/Minecraft)

Diamonds are the most sought after resource in Minecraft, and the second most durable and powerful resource after Netherite. The achievement is aptly named, as every Minecraft player exclaims in the same way when he or she finds diamonds.

This achievement requires players to mine and obtain diamonds using iron tools or better. Diamonds are used to make tools, armor and weapons.

