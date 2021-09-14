5 most efficient Minecraft farms

In Minecraft, players can obtain a wide variety of items as all of them have their unique sources in the game. Most of them generate naturally throughout the Minecraft world, while some items can be discovered by looting chests and killing mobs.

Players can get blocks or items in three ways: automatic farming, semi-automatic farming, and manual farming. Out of these three methods, automated farming is usually the most efficient way to any resource in Minecraft.

In some cases, with the help of auto-clickers, semi-automatic farms can be pretty efficient as well. This article showcases some of the most efficient Minecraft farms based on the number of items they can produce.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Highly efficient Minecraft farms

5) Rays Works' raid farm

Raid farms are already one of the most productive farms to build in Minecraft. The raid farm built by Rays Works is easily one of the best raid farms. It produces over 3500 emeralds and 350 totems of undying in just an hour. Players will also get other drops like saddles, crossbows, arrows, redstone dust, sticks, and more.

Along with drops from illagers, players will get loot from villagers as a reward for protecting them and becoming Hero of The Villager. This farm produces over 80 types of different items and also provides tons of XP.

4) EagleEye621's nano crop farm

Many efficient farms are known for being massive structures that take hours to build. However, EagleEye621's crop farm only takes a few blocks of space and produces over 54,000 crops every hour. Players can build this farm to get tons of wheat, carrot, beetroot, and potato in just a few minutes,

The only downside of this farm is its high use of bone meals. It uses bonemeal and multiple dispensers to grow crops at an extremely fast rate. Nano crop farms are best suited for players with efficient bone meal farms.

3) Tango Tek's iron farm

Tango Tek is a famous Minecraft content creator known for playing on Hermitcraft. He is also renowned for building some of the most efficient custom iron farm designs. Almost every Hermitcraft season, he comes up with a brilliant iron farm.

His iron farm can produce iron golems every two seconds leading to thousands of iron ingots in an hour.

2) EagleEye621's enderman farm

When killed, one enderman drops 5 XP. Players can abuse their natural spawning in the End dimension to create highly efficient XP and ender pearl farms. EagleEye621's enderman farm can produce over 60,000 XP every hour. This is five times the amount of XP dropped after defeating the Ender dragon for the first time.

Unlike other endermen farms, players won't have to worry about falling into the void while building this farm.

1) Gnembon's gold farm

When talking about highly efficient farms, Gnembon always deserves a spot. Gnembon, one of the most famous members of Scicraft server, is known in the Minecraft community for building farms with unbelievable efficiency.

His gold farm produces over 600 gold blocks every hour and an astounding amount of XP in Minecraft. Players can connect this farm to a bartering system to get more items at the same time.

