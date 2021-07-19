5 best and fastest ways to mine netherite in Minecraft Bedrock Edition for Android devices

After six years, Mojang finally decided to add a new mineral to Minecraft in last year's nether update. Developers added ancient debris, a brand new ore that generates only in the hellish nether realm. Using this ore, players can craft valuable netherite ingots.

To craft one netherite ingot, players will have to find four pieces of ancient debris. After obtaining them, players will have to smelt ancient debris in a furnace to get netherite scraps. Players can then craft a netherite ingot by combining four netherite scraps and four gold ingots.

Unlike other minerals like iron or diamond, players cannot craft netherite gears directly using netherite ingots. Instead, players have to make diamond gear first. Using a smithing table, players can upgrade diamond tools, weapons, and armours to the netherite level.

Netherite gears are highly durable and efficient items. Due to this, Mojang has made ancient debris one of the rarest blocks in Minecraft. Here are some tips to mine netherite and ancient debris faster in Minecraft.

Fastest ways to mine ancient debris in Minecraft

#5 - Efficiency enchantment

Efficiency pickaxe (Image via Minecraft)

Using an efficiency enchanted pickaxe, players can shred through layers of netherrack in less than a second. The efficiency enchantment has a maximum level of five in vanilla Minecraft. However, players do not need efficiency V to instantly mine netherrack.

Netherrack blocks can be instantly mined with efficiency IV pickaxe as well.

#4 - Unbreaking enchantment

Unbreaking pickaxe (Image via Gamepur)

Speed mining through netherrack without unbreaking enchantment will easily break the pickaxe. Players should choose a pickaxe with high unbreaking enchantment when going mining for ancient debris.

The good news is that unbreaking has a maximum level of only three. Unbreaking enchantment help tools last longer in Minecraft.

#3 - Mining at the right height level

Ancient debris can generate anywhere between 0-128 in the nether realm. However, this doesn't mean mining at any level is ideal for finding ancient debris. Like diamonds, ancient debris also generates commonly at deep levels of the world.

Players can find lots of ancient debris by mining around Y level 15 in Minecraft.

#2 - Haste effect

Beacon (Image via Reddit)

Even though netherrack can easily be insta-mined, players can quickly find ancient debris using beacons with haste effect. In the nether, netherrack isn't the only block that players can encounter since blocks like blackstone and soul sand need haste to be mined instantly.

#1 - Explosion

Bed mining (Image via Reddit)

Thanks to the high blast resistance of ancient debris, players can use explosive items like TNT, beds, and end crystals to find ancient debris. They will destroy all other blocks except ancient debris. This way, players can easily find ancient debris and turn them into netherite ingots in Minecraft.

