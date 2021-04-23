What does Unbreaking do in Minecraft?

Unbreaking is one of the many enchantments that Minecraft players can place on their weapons or armor to increase their strength.

Players can easily find Unbreaking in Minecraft. This enchantment can be placed on a player's equipment by using an enchantment table or an anvil.

Players may find Unbreaking as an enchanted book around the Minecraft world. They can find a book enchanted with Unbreaking by fishing for it with a fishing rod enchanted with Luck of the Sea. They can also find it inside a chest or inside the stronghold.

Enchanted books are placed on weapons using an anvil. Anvils are tools that help players place multiple enchantments on a single item. Players can only use enchanted books in an anvil. Anvils are created using three iron blocks and four iron ingots.

Players can also add Unbreaking to a weapon using an enchantment table. Enchantment tables are created using four obsidian, two diamonds, and one book. Players can place bookshelves around the table in order to get stronger level enchantments.

The max level of enchantment for Unbreaking is level three.

Minecraft Unbreaking: What does it do?

Unbreaking is an enchantment in Minecraft that increases the durability of a player's weapon or armor. With this enchantment, the durability of the item does not drop on each use.

Unbreaking is a good enchantment to have on items that will be used multiple times within the Minecraft world.

Using this enchantment, players will be able to use the item for longer than they would without Unbreaking.

What items can Unbreaking be placed on?

Unbreaking can be placed on both weapons and armor in Minecraft. It is a universal enchantment and does the same thing to both weapons and armor inside the game.

Weapons that can have Unbreaking placed on them are swords, pickaxes, shovels, hoes and axes. The best weapon for players to place Unbreaking on would be the pickaxe since it is very commonly used to mine items within the game.

Unbreaking can also be placed on items such as fishing rods and Tridents, which are very rare to obtain in Minecraft.

Unbreaking can be placed on all armor items such as chest plates, leggings, helmets, and boots.

