5 popular mods for Minecraft 1.19 update in July 2022

Mods are an important part of the game for many Minecraft players. They can completely change the gameplay, like turning players into a Phantom or allowing them to morph into a mob they kill.

Other mods exist to improve upon or add to the game. These are the most popular, as they typically help players have a much better experience playing the game.

Minecraft 1.19 mods that will blow your mind

There are tons of 1.19 mods out there, but these are five of the best to try out:

5) Xaero's Minimap

Xaero's Minimap mod adds maps on the screen (Image via CurseForge)

For any Minecraft player, maps are vital. The downside to them is that when players die, they lose their map. Some crafters go through map after map, constantly running out of paper and compasses.

The Minimap mod removes that issue by putting a minimap on the screen at all times. Instead of looking at a map in their hand, gamers can see the map on the corner of their screen all the time.

Additionally, the mod is highly customizable. Players can set it up to show certain points of interest. They can also use it to look closely at particular parts of the map, some of which have structures or other things.

4) Simply Light

Even though the game has been out for a long time, one thing that's still lacking is lighting.

In Minecraft, there are plenty of different light-giving blocks, but most of them are lackluster, at best. The 1.19 update did add froglight, which adds to the ever-growing list of light blocks. However, froglights are quite difficult to obtain in Survival.

The Simply Light mod aims to fix the glaring light issue in Minecraft by adding new light blocks to the game. What makes this mod even better is that the existing light blocks are also improved, making everything brighter and more enjoyable.

3) OptiFine

OptiFine mod improves graphics, among other things (Image via Mojang).

If there was ever a mod all players should use, it's OptiFine. OptiFine is very popular among gamers. Most Java Edition players have this mod already installed. It's customizable, so gamers can set it up exactly how they want, with settings that work for them and their device.

The OptiFine mod largely only messes with the aesthetics of Minecraft. It makes the game look better and smoother. This mod is also used to improve lag, FPS and make the game feel and look better.

2) Plankz+

Mangrove trees were a big part of the latest update, and, like other trees, they can be turned into planks, stairs, slabs and more. This add-on expands on that even further.

This mod allows gamers to make planks in almost any color, enhancing the creativity the game already has. Crafters can make orange planks, white stairs and green slabs, using dye and wooden items.

This add-on, which is primarily for Bedrock Edition, also introduces new items, like ramps and other forms wooden planks can be shaped into. Builders now have a lot more variety available to them, which is only a good thing. Builds with this mod can be incredibly creative.

1) Biomes O'Plenty

Biomes O'Plenty has been one of the most popular mods in Minecraft for a long time, and even in the latest version, that's not going to change. The Minecraft 1.19 update added two new biomes, the Mangrove Swamp above ground and Deep Dark below.

Nevertheless, there's still plenty of room for more biomes, and that's one thing almost everyone agrees would be a good addition to the game.

Longtime players have seen tons of biomes come and go over the years, so they can appreciate this mod and what it adds to the game. Nevertheless, these new biomes are excellent for all players and make the game that much more exciting.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

