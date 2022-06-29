Top 6 epic PE mods for Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft Pocket Edition (PE) is a very popular version of the game. Most gamers who play on other platforms play on Pocket Edition, too. This is largely due to the portability and accessibility that Minecraft PE provides them as it is crafting that can occur at any time and any place.

Pocket Edition also has something else going for it. It has access to add-ons that can completely change the game. Mods are typically associated with this but are generally restricted to Java Edition.

Compared to Bedrock Edition, Pocket Edition players probably have the easiest access to add-ons. Here are a few good ones to try out in version 1.19.

6 best mods to try out in Minecraft Pocket Edition 1.19

1) Arath's Gun Add-on

One thing Minecraft might be missing is more weapons, a problem the Arath's Gun Add-on addresses head-on. It was added very recently, so it is optimzed for Minecraft 1.19, but it also has functionality for 1.18, 1.18.30, 1.17 and 1.17.30. The following weapons are available in this mod:

Saiga 12

Shorty

Revolver

Scar

M203

M16

M4A1

Grenade Launcher

M202

Golden Uzi

Uzi

AK-47

AA12

Bazooka

Sturmgewehr 44

Winchester Shotgun

Mauser C96

Luger 9mm

Thompson

Golden Thompson

2) Origins+ 1.5.1

Origins is one of the most popular mods out there. The ability to engage in Minecraft as if one were a Phantom, a turtle, a guardian, a beacon, an Allay, a fox and so many other things (including things unique to this mod) is incredible. Those roles grant players certain abilities, like swimming speed for guardians or super speed for foxes.

This version was just released and is only compatible with Pocket Edition version 1.19, so gamers will have no trouble meshing this mod with their game.

3) Pikmincraft

Pikmin is an incredibly popular strategy game for Nintendo. In it, players are tasked with increasingly difficult puzzles and tasks, and completing them will give players items that can be used for help later on in the game.

It's been popular for a while and has had three individual releases. The franchise has long been exclusive to Nintendo consoles, but this add-on al lows mobile Minecraft players to try it out.

This mod was also introduced just a few days ago, so it's been optimized for version 1.19.

4) Plankz+

One thing the 1.19 update did introduce was more planks. Mangrove trees can be chopped and made into all the wooden blocks, which includes planks. There's more variety in the game than ever before, but there's still plenty of room for more.

This mod provides crafters with a lot more variety, introducing several different colors of plank. Using dye and other items, players can make green planks, cyan stairs, and white slabs.

The Pocket Edition add-on also introduces brand new blocks that can't be obtained in vanilla Minecraft, regardless of their color. These include pyramids, ramps, and more.

5) Furnicraft 3D

Furniture is one thing that the game, across all platforms, is severely lacking. Gamers who play to build structures often need to get really creative to try and make things look the way they want. That is where a simple but very useful add-on like Furnicraft 3D comes into play.

This add-on introduces more than 500 new furniture items, including dishes and other kitchen utensils. Builders will not be struggling anymore. It is an older mod but was updated to 1.19 recently.

6) Red's More Structures Add-on

Red's More Structures (Image via MCPEDL)

The 1.19 update did introduce Ancient Cities, but the game still has a lot of room for improvement in the generated-structures area. This add-on introduces more than 15 new structures to the game, including:

Abandoned house

Tower

Great oracle

Ice Oracle

Pantheon

Great Pyramid

Players who use this add-on won't want to go back to vanilla.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far