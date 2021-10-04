Minecraft Origins mod: All you need to know

Minecraft is known for having tons of game-changing mods available. The community enjoys playing mods a lot because the possibilities with them are endless. Most mods are known for adding cool features, items, and terrain generation.

Origins is a unique Minecraft mod with almost three million downloads on the Curseforge website. It adds nine origins for the player to choose from. Each origin is related to a mob or an item, grants players special abilities, and comes with some side effects.

Nine origins in this Minecraft mod

Origins is a fantastic mod that completely changes how users survive and perform tasks in the Minecraft world. They can choose one origin (races) out of the nine options while creating a new world.

If cheats are enabled in their world, they can also change their origin using "/origin set <username> origins:origin <origin name>".

Origins and powers are data-driven in this mod. Therefore, players can add, remove, and change them. The best part about it is that it is available for the latest version of Minecraft.

All origins and their abilities

Enderian

Enderian origin (Image via Minecraft)

As players can guess from the name, this origin is inspired by the enderman.

Abilities:

Being able to teleport with ender pearls without having any.

The pearls can reach further than normal.

Side effects:

The player will take damage when in contact with water.

They will become afraid of pumpkins.

Merling

Merling origin (Image via Minecraft)

Merling is the perfect ability for Minecraft players who enjoy exploring the oceans more than the land itself. It offers five abilities and only one side effect.

Abilities:

Underwater breathing without any potions.

Clear vision when underwater.

Can break blocks as fast as a player typically would on land.

Increased swim speed.

Players cannot sink underwater.

Side effects:

Players can hold their breath only for a limited time when out of the water.

Phantom

Phantom origin (Image via Minecraft)

This origin adds a phantom state to Minecraft that players can switch in and out of. Abilities can only be used if the player is in that state.

Abilities:

Can walk through solid blocks.

The user becomes invisible.

Side effects:

Gets hungry over time when in phantom state.

Begins to burn in daylight when not invisible.

User has six health points less than they usually do.

Elytrian

Elytrian origin (Image via Minecraft)

Elytrian origin provides similar abilities to the elytra.

Abilities:

Elytra wings by nature

Can launch themselves in the air every thirty seconds.

Deals double damage while in elytra flight.

Side effects:

Players can only wear armor with protection values less than or equal to chainmail.

Takes more kinetic damage.

Receives a stacking debuff (slowness & weakness) when in places with a low ceiling.

Arachnid

Arachnid origin (Image via Minecraft)

The arachnid origin provides abilities similar to spiders in Minecraft.

Abilities:

Can climb any wall of solid blocks.

Can hinder enemies with cobweb attacks.

Side effects

Players have six health points less.

They can only eat meat items.

Shulk

Shulk origin (Image via Minecraft)

Shulk is an origin that gives the players inventory abilities.

Abilities:

Has nine additional slots. Items stored in those are not dropped when the player is killed.

Natural protection.

Break stones without a pickaxe.

Side effects:

Can not use shields.

Players exhaust quicker.

Blazeborn

Blazeborn origin (Image via Minecraft)

Blazeborn origin gives the player abilities related to lava and fire.

Abilities:

Immunity to lava and fire damage.

They deal more damage when burning.

Immunity to poison and hunger status effects.

Side effects:

The game starts in the Nether.

Takes damage when in contact with water.

Avian

Avian origin (Image via Minecraft)

Avian provides two abilities and two side effects.

Abilities:

Permanent slow falling.

Bit quicker than average.

Side effects:

Need to sleep at high altitudes.

Can't eat meat items.

Feline

Feline origin (Image via Minecraft)

After choosing feline, players obtain four abilities along with two side effects.

Abilities:

No fall damage.

Higher jump when sprinting.

Slight dark vision.

Scares creepers away.

Side effects:

Can only mine naturally generated stones in Minecraft when there is at most two adjacent natural stones

Has two health points less than normal.

Merling is one of the best origins as it has four abilities and only one side effect. However, the origin with the abilities that players like the most and are okay with the side effects is the one they should choose.

