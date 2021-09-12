Top 5 game-changing mods for Minecraft

There are a plethora of unique Minecraft mods out there for players to download and enjoy.

The impact to be had by Minecraft mods varies dramatically in size. Some mods are simple, implementing only small changes to the game. Other mods, however, can drastically change how the game is played; warping the entire Minecraft experience in some cases.

Most game-changing mods for Minecraft

#1 Biomes O' Plenty

Download Here

Biomes O' Plenty is the perfect mod for the Minecrafter who's seen it all. This mod implements a variety of completely new biomes into Minecraft, each of which have their own unique traits and set of experiences to offer.

With these new biomes also comes a variety of new and exciting plants, items, and blocks.

#2 Optifine

Download Here

Though not changing much in terms of raw gameplay, the Optifine Minecraft mod is absolutely game-changing for those playing on lower end systems.

For those unaware, Optifine implements a variety of optimizations to help Minecraft run better. This helps to boost game performance significantly, with some users reporting FPS gains of 2-3x times over.

Readers interested in using the optifine mod can check out this helpful guide.

#3 WorldEdit

Download Here

For any Minecraft builder, WorldEdit is perhaps the most game-changing mod to be found.

WorldEdit allows players to effortlessly make huge alterations to their Minecraft world simply by typing only a few commands. This can involve changing or spawning in thousands of blocks at a time, and even exporting and importing existing builds.

Readers interested in using the WorldEdit mod can check out this helpful guide.

#4 The Twilight Forest

Download Here

Twlight Forest is a mod perfect for fans of Minecraft horror. It adds a completely new other-worldly dimension for players to explore, along with new mobs and bosses. In order to beat this challenging mod, players will need to learn several new skills and mechanics.

It's also worth mentioning that this project is one of the most downloaded Minecraft mods of all time, boasting an absolutely insane number of 51 million downloads over it's 7 year lifespan.

#5 Mekanism

Download Here

Calling all engineers! Mekanism mod sets out to expand the horizons of Minecraft in terms of things that can be built.

Players can use mekanism to construct an array of advanced machinery. This includes energy generators, jetpacks, robots, digital miners, and even functional nuclear fusion reactors.

