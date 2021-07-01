How to download and install WorldEdit for Minecraft

Debuting almost 10 years ago, WorldEdit is perhaps a Minecraft builder's most valuable asset. The tool allows huge operations to be completed within seconds. Without WorldEdit, some of the most impressive builds in Minecraft would only exist as a mere figment of imagination.

Any aspiring player looking to get serious about the art of large-scale Minecraft building will want to ensure familiarity with WorldEdit. Of course, the first step of mastering WorldEdit is learning how it can be installed.

WorldEdit is a flexible tool. Players can install it locally as a mod for client-side usage inside a single-player world. Alternatively, they can opt to install the WorldEdit plugin on a multiplayer Minecraft server.

How is the WorldEdit mod installed in Minecraft?

The WorldEdit building mod can be installed on a Minecraft Java Edition client using these simple steps:

Step 1.)

Players should first ensure that the Forge mod loader is currently installed in the Minecraft game.

Players can learn how to install Forge for Minecraft here.

Step 2.)

After Forge has been installed, players can download the official WorldEdit mod file, which can be found here.

Step 3.)

Once downloaded, the WorldEdit mod must be installed. The easiest way to do this is to open the .minecraft folder, which can be accessed by typing "run" in the windows search bar. Players can then type %appdata% into the run program widget.

Step 4.)

After locating the .minecraft folder, players must enter it. They should create a new folder inside named "mods" if it doesn't already exist.

The WorldEdit .jar file that was downloaded must be placed inside this folder.

Step 5.)

Players can now launch Minecraft Forge as normal through the Minecraft launcher.

How is the WorldEdit plugin installed in a Minecraft server?

Players wishing to install WorldEdit on their Minecraft server should follow this guide:

Step 1.)

Players must first download the official WorldEdit plugin specifically for the version of Minecraft their server is currently running. The plugin can be downloaded here.

Step 2.)

After downloading the WorldEdit plugin, players must drag the downloaded file into their plugins folder inside their Minecraft server directory.

Also Read: 5 best Minecraft roleplay servers for 2021

We have launched a dedicated Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel! Please do check it out! :)

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh