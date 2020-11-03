Building the ultimate base in Minecraft Pocket Edition is one of the best parts of the creative gameplay that the game has to offer. Minecraft PE players often use a variety of in-game materials and building blocks to create mesmerizing creations that are either brand new or inspired by movies, books, or even real-life structures.

However, the one thing that seems to be missing from the perfect building experience in Minecraft PE is the existence of great furniture to decorate the interiors of one's house. While you can improvise with blocks and create as much as possible, there are a few great mods that add specific furniture blocks into the game.

So let's take a look at the best furniture mods for Minecraft PE so that you can play at being the best interior designer the next time you play the game.

5 best furniture mods for Minecraft PE (Pocket Edition)

1. Furnicraft 3D

Furnicraft 3D is perhaps the most popular furniture mod for Minecraft PE. The mod adds not only a new selection of great furniture to decorate your homes with but also adds a couple of unique features.

The player can now get married to NPCs and even have kids. And, of course, a new kid demands a new nursery with the perfect crib. This mod has everything you'll need to deck up the perfect home!

2. Mine-Furniture

This particular Minecraft PE mod adds more than 20 pieces of unique furniture items to the game and is an absolute blessing for players who love building and decorating their perfect survival base.

But the mod's furniture can also be interacted with, like sitting or sleeping or even storing in the furniture items. Players can trade with villagers to obtain the furniture items in the game.

3. Modern Tools

The Modern Tools mod is not really meant for adding furniture for aesthetic purposes but actually adds a specific number of tools or furniture that have a unique function in the game.

The mod adds a total of six items, including a fridge, tables, a kitchen, PC, water dispenser, and stereo. These items can be crafted by using a forge, which is another addition to the game using this mod.

4. PocketDecoration

While some mods aim at having their furniture both be useful and look good, the PocketDecoration mod for Minecraft PE is meant for players who love the thrill of decorating the ultimate home.

If you're playing in Survival mode, all of the furniture can be crafted using recipes, which makes the process all the more satisfying. Ranging from the perfect kitchen cabinets to a fully functional TV, this Minecraft PE mod has it all.

5. Decoration

Decoration is one of the best furniture mods for Minecraft PE and adds over 11 distinct pieces of furniture to decorate your homes with. The furniture pieces replace the heads and skulls that can be collected by killing mobs in the game and thus, can be easily rotated after being placed.

Additionally, furniture pieces can be obtained as mob drops. Players can also build the ultimate gaming PC set up with the Decoration mod for Minecraft PE.

