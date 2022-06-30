5 best Bedrock mods for Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft just received a pretty substantial patch with the 1.19 update. It introduced many new features such as the recovery compass, Allay, the Warden, the Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp biomes, and so much more.

Before that, the 1.18 update completely revamped the world generation. However, what neither of those updates did was change the game.

At its core, the gameplay is the same as it has been for many years. It might shift a little, but it doesn't change.

One way to change that is through mods or add-ons. Add-ons like behavior packs are available for Bedrock Edition.

Great Bedrock mods to make Minecraft version 1.19 even better

5) Plankz+

The 1.19 update introduced more planks in the Mangrove variety. Mangrove trees get chopped down and made into planks, slabs, and stairs.

This mod primarily allows more creativity and the ability to make planks in any color. Players can make blue planks, red stairs, and black slabs using dye and other items.

The Bedrock Edition add-on also introduces new items like ramps and other things that the planks (making the name very appropriate) can be crafted into. For builders, this is one of the best mods out there.

4) Pixelmon Bedrock v1.1.0

The Pixelmon mod (Image via MC Addons)

Pokemon has long been one of the most popular and iconic games. As a result, Pixelmon is one of the most popular mods available.

This mod has been at the forefront of the scene for a long time. It gives crafters a chance to try Minecraft Pokemon out on Bedrock, whereas typically, mods like this are exclusive to Java.

With this add-on, catching them all is something users can finally do in Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

3) Raiyon's More Enchantments

The 1.19 update did introduce one new enchantment: Swift Sneak. It allows gamers to crouch while moving at a reasonable speed. This is exclusive to leggings and is very helpful in the Deep Dark.

Despite that, many players feel that Minecraft still needs more enchantments. Adding one at a time won't get them there, which is what this mod addresses head-on.

It adds more than ten new enchantments to the mix to provide some variety to a game that has received very few new enchantments in a long time.

2) Origins+ 1.5.1

Origins has been one of the premier mods in Minecraft for a long time. Playing the game as if someone were any host of mobs, like a Phantom, a turtle, an Allay, a fox, and a guardian, is quite fun.

They can even play as inanimate objects like beacons. The mod even introduces new roles only found in it. These roles grant users particular abilities, like super speed for those who play as foxes.

Those who want to play this mod will have to update to 1.19 because that's the only version it's currently available on.

1) More Ores Tools add-on

New ores and tools (Image via MC Addons)

Another thing that Minecraft is lacking is tools. The 1.19 patch didn't add much to that, though the recovery compass sort of fits that mold.

Still, there are so many options that Mojang could introduce but hasn't for whatever reason. Emerald armor and tools remain a very low possibility.

This add-on fixes that issue, though. There are new tools like hammers and others, but there are also new ores to make tools out of, including palladium and mythrium.

The vanilla game has tools made of stone, wood, iron, diamond, gold, and Netherite. This mod blows it out of the water.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

