Top 6 game-changing mods for Minecraft PE

In Minecraft, very few things can change the game. Despite having 18 major updates, with a 19th on the way sometime soon, the game has remained relatively the same in the last 13 years. It debuted in 2009 and has changed, but the gameplay remains largely the same. Mods and add-ons were introduced to change all of that.

There are mods that can do all sorts of things. A popular mod is the Origins mod, which allows players to experience the life of a phantom or other mobs. Mods can effectively do anything the creator wants.

Many of these completely change the game and make it almost entirely new. Mods typically get used in Java Edition, but some add-ons do similar things for Bedrock Edition. Here are a few game-changers to try for Pocket Edition.

Minecraft Pocket Edition: Game-changing mods to try out

7) Pixelmon Bedrock v1.1.0

Pixelmon mod (Image via MC-Addons)

Nothing quite changes the game like turning it into Pokemon. Pixelmon is one of the most popular mods out there. Pokemon is a wildly popular game and has naturally been pulled over to Minecraft. This mod gives crafters a chance to try it out on mobile, whereas normally, mods like this are exclusive to Java Edition. Catching, training, evolving and more are all available in this mod.

6) Klombos add-on

Klombo (Image via Epic Games)

Minecraft players who have also played Fortnite in the last two seasons will be familiar with the lovable creatures that inhabit the island. Klombos instantly became a fan-favorite creature, so much so that someone decided to add them to Minecraft Pocket Edition.

This add-on introduces this new mob. It also allows it to be tamed with bones, much like wolves. It also has different textures for its various emotions, making it a great addition.

5) More Ores Tools add-on

New ores and tools (Image via Mcaddons)

One thing Minecraft is lacking is a variety in tools. Several ores and items are already in the game that could make beautiful tools, like copper or emerald. Despite players' requests, these are not available.

Fortunately, this add-on remedies that and adds even more ores to make weapons with. Users can make great axes and hammers and use new ores like palladium or mithril.

4) Better Mob Animations Resource Pack

Mob animations are not the best part of this game version simply due to an overall lack. With this mod, villagers will have moving hands when walking, zombies get a swimming animation, and wolves can get excited and have a new sitting animation. Several great animations can be added to Minecraft with this excellent add-on.

3) Block Armor Pocket Edition add-on

Enter caption There are 23 new armor types in this mod (Image via MCPEDL)

Emerald armor is one thing many gamers have been asking Minecraft for a long time. That has, as of now, not been added and doesn't even seem like a true consideration.

In this mod, there are 23 new armor types, each with different advantages, including but not limited to:

Amethyst (Regeneration)

Bedrock (Unbreakable)

Copper Block (Lightning)

Diamond Block (Resistance)

Emerald Block (Speed)

End Stone (Levitation)

Quartz (Speed)

Redstone Block (Haste)

Slime (Jump Boost)

Wool (Slow Falling

2) Pet Furniture V3

Pets are a huge part of the game. Almost every single player tames a wolf (or several) and cats. They only provide a small advantage, but they're so fun. What they need is furniture, like a bed or dog bowl.

This add-on satisfies that, adding pet beds, doors, kennels, bowls and more. The most recent update to the add-on provided crafters with catwalks that can be put on the wall for their kittens to walk on.

1) Yamaha YA-1 Add-on

Yamaha YA-1 (Image via MCPEDL)

Another thing that Minecraft is missing is vehicles. Besides boats, there aren't any. This mod solves that issue and adds one of the coolest vehicles it could: a motorcycle. This motorcycle can come in several different colors, too.

