5 best Minecraft Dungeons armor sets for beginners

Minecraft Dungeons has no class system. Instead, a player's armor set defines their category. Based on their armor stats and abilities, players can be healers, tankers, spellcasters, and so on.

Most of the best armor sets in Minecraft Dungeons are available after making decent progress into the game. Early in the game, players may struggle to find agood armor set.

There are various ways to obtain armor sets in Minecraft Dungeons. Players can get armor sets by opening chests, defeating mobs, and trading with merchants. This article shares some easy-to-obtain armor sets helpful for beginners in Minecraft Dungeons.

Armor sets for beginners in Minecraft Dungeons

5) Goat Gear

Goat Gear (Image via Mojang)

Goat Gear is a unique variant of the Climbing Gear armor set. Players may have difficulty obtaining it, but exploration will become a little easier after getting Goat Gear. It has a Multi-Roll enchantment that provides an extra roll.

Goat Gear also reduces artifact cooldown by 40% and gives 75% resistance to knockback damage. Players may obtain Goat Gear from:

Windswept Peaks

Colossal Rampart

Luxury Merchant

Mystery Merchant

Piglin Merchant

Players also have a chance to get it by defeating Windbeard, an ancient variant of regular goats.

4) Emerald Gear

Emerald Armor (Image via Mojang)

As in the base game, emeralds are the only in-game currency in Minecraft Dungeons. With Emerald Gear, players will get Lucky Explorer, a built-in enchantment. Lucky Explorer will give players with spawn emerald every six-block distance.

Emerald Gear also increases the player's attacking speed by 25. Players may get Emerald Gear from:

Windswept Peaks

Colossal Rampart

Luxury Merchant

Mystery Merchant

Piglin Merchant

Villager Merchant

This armor set can also be obtained by defeating Windbeard.

3) Evocation Robe

Evocation Robe (Image via Mojang)

Evocation Robe is where things start to get interesting for new players. While farming for Evocation Robe, players may also get Ember Robe and Verdant Robe, two of the best armor sets in Minecraft Dungeons.

Evocation Robe provides an aura with a 15% movement speed buff and reduces artifact cooldown by 40%. Players may get Evocation Robe from:

Soggy Swamp

Soggy Cave

Obsidian Pinnacle

Village Merchant

Luxury Merchant

Mystery Merchant

Piglin Merchant

Players may also get Evocation Robe by defeating The Seeking Flame boss.

2) Opulent Armor

Opulent Armor is one of the coolest armor sets in Minecraft Dungeons. It has the same abilities as Emerald Gear but with an extra built-in enchantment called Emerald Shield.

Emerald Shield makes players invulnerable when collecting emeralds. Players may get Opulent Armor from:

Gale Sanctum

Colossal Rampart

Luxury Merchant

Piglin Merchant

Windbeard also has a chance to drop Opulent Armor.

1) Grim Armor

Grim Armor (Image via Mojang)

Grim Armor is for the new players who want to grind the game. It has 50% souls gathered and provides players with a 6% extra life steal aura. Players may get Grim Armor from:

Desert Temple

Lower Temple

Obsidian Pinnacle

Mystery Merchant

Village Merchant

Piglin Merchant

Players also can get Grim Armor by defeating Grim Guardian. While farming for Grim Armor, players may also get its unique variant Wither Armor.

