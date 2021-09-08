5 best armor types in Minecraft Dungeons

Many Minecraft Dungeons players would agree that defense plays an important role over the offense. Armor sets define the player. Players will have to farm for armor sets and improve them with enchantments and artifacts.

In Minecraft Dungeons, players can find a wide variety of armor sets. Each armor has its pros and cons. Some armor sets are attack-oriented, while others are for tanking or healing and so on. This article shares some of the best armor in Minecraft Dungeons.

Best armor in Minecraft Dungeons

5) Ember Robe

Ember Robe has been in Minecraft Dungeons since its beta stage. Using Ember Robe, players can get a movement speed boost of 15%. Along with the speed bonus, Ember Robe also reduces artifact cooldown by 25%. The armor is often used for speedrunning since it helps reduce the overall time spent.

Ember Robe also has a special ability to burn nearby enemies and damage them. Players can get it from Soggy Swamp, Soggy Cave, Obsidian Pinnacle and also from Luxury, Mystery and Piglin merchants.

4) Verdant Robe

Like Ember Robe, Verdant Robe is another variant of Evocation Robe in Minecraft Dungeons. It reduces the artifact cooldown by 40% and increases Soul Gathering by 1. While using it, Verdant Robe also increases the maximum souls.

Verdant Robe can be found in the same location as Ember Robe. Players can get Verdant Robe from Soggy Swamp, Soggy Cave, Obsidian Pinnacle and also from Luxury, Mystery and Piglin merchants.

3) Stalwart armor

Stalwart armor (Image via Mojang)

Stalwart armor is the unique variant of Reinforced Mail in Minecraft Dungeons. It is a defense-oriented armor set and will definitely help players survive longer. Stalwart armor has an enchantment called Potion Barrier, which will boost the player's defense every time they use potions.

Stalwart armor provides a 35% damage reduction and has a 30% chance to negate hits. Players can get it from Fiery Forge, Lower Temple and from Luxury, Mystery and Piglin merchants.

2) Renegade Armor

Renegade Armor is the unique variant of Mercenary armor. It boosts the player's melee attack speed, defenses and attacking strength.

Renegade Armor increases melee attack speed by 25%, reduces incoming damage by 35% and gives 20% weapon damage boost aura.

Players can get Renegade Armor from Arch Haven, Fiery Forge, Cacti Canyon, Piglin merchant and Luxury merchant.

1) Wither Armor

Wither Armor is arguably the coolest and strongest armor set in Minecraft Dungeons. Its design is similar to the wither skeletons. Wither Armor provides 35% damage reduction, increases souls gathered by 50% and gives 6% life steal aura.

Players can obtain Wither Armor from Desert Temple, Lower Temple and Obsidian Pinnacle. Like many other armor sets, players can also get it from the Luxury, Mystery and Piglin merchants.

Also Read

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Sabine Algur