Armor sets in Minecraft Dungeons help protect players from enemy attacks and amplify their combat effectiveness through various bonuses.

Armor of different types, qualities, and appearances has been used in an assortment of ways throughout the history of warfare. People who serve in an armed forces unit, either for their country or a mercenary group, still wear combat gear to this day to help keep them safe from physical harm.

The same thing is true in video games same such as Minecraft Dungeons. Gamers equip their characters with gear to protect themselves and be more powerful in combat.

This article will be listing five of the best armor sets that players can use in Minecraft Dungeons.

Top 5 unique armor sets in Minecraft Dungeons

#5 Frost Bite

This armor may appear to be all over the place at first glance when looking at the perks, but Frost Bite can be a key component for a tremendous soul-based build.

Essentially, this armor can serve as the building block for a ranged build that heavily utilizes souls. The snowy companion is a fairly decent assistant that deserves a little more recognition than it typically receives.

For players who do choose to go the ranged route, this floating chunk of snow will occasionally freeze enemies that get too close. This gives Minecraft Dungeon players a chance to get some distance from enemies or to land a killing blow.

The quality of the armor's visual appearance is up to the eyes of the beholder, with some thinking it could have been designed a little cooler, while others actually enjoy it as is.

Frost Bite armor can be obtained from Redstone Mines, Creepy Crypt, Soggy Cave, Frosted Fjord (adventure difficulty minimum), and from the merchants.

#4 Wither Armor

It has to be immediately stated that this armor set makes players look menacing and powerful. The fantasy of wearing dark and sinister armor, made from the bones of your enemies, is really nailed with the Wither armor.

The perks of wearing the Wither armor aren't too shabby either. Players receive a 100% increase to any souls gathered and bring a 3% lifesteal aura into the mix.

Wither armor can be obtained from Desert Temple, Lower Temple (Daily Trails), Obsidian Pinnacle, Cacti Canyon (Daily Trails), and from the merchants.

#3 Cave Crawler

Minecraft Dungeons players who choose to use this armor set will be able to swiftly take down enemies, all while being accompanied by a pet bat. This armor set grants the wearer a 50% boost to artifact damage and a +20% weapon damage aura for their party.

Players who use this armor will never be alone with their trusty bat at their side, to aid them in taking down the challenges throughout the levels of Minecraft Dungeons.

Cave Crawler armor can be obtained from Redstone mines, Cacti Canyon, Lost Settlement, and from the merchants.

#2 Hero's Armor

Minecraft Dungeon players who aren't afraid of all the nasty enemies in-game, no matter how numerous, need to get their hands on the Hero's armor. This armor set gives a massive boon to a player's defensive statics and grants the wearer a passive taunting effect on mobs.

With a Gravity Hammer and this armor set, players can truly become the ultimate tank. The armor set is also one of the cooler looking sets in all of Minecraft Dungeons.

Hero's armor can be obtained from Cacti Canyon, Arch Haven, Lone Fortress, and from the merchants in apocalypse mode.

#1 Highland Armor

The Highland armor is the perfect choice for Minecraft Dungeons players who are looking to dominate the battlefield and do devastating amounts of melee damage.

Players will be able to move effectively from one group of enemies to the next, as players gain speed after a dodge roll. This is similar to the swiftfooted enchant, that is naturally in the armor already. Players also receive 35% damage reduction and do 30% more melee damage with this armor.

It doesn't hurt that this armor set also captures the fantasy niche of raider or woodland warrior perfectly.

Highland armor can be obtained from Pumpkin Pastures, Fiery Forge, Frosted Fjord, and from the merchants.

