Ranged weapons in Minecraft Dungeons are perfect for players who would prefer to dispatch their enemies from afar.

Minecraft Dungeons is an exciting dungeon crawler adventure game, that players can take on alone, or with a group of up to four people. The goal of the game is to traverse through the various dungeons to eventually defeat the Arch-Illager, saving the Minecraft world.

While on this epic journey, players will be able to collect new and exciting pieces of weapons and armor. Ranged weapons are perfect for players who like to be able to defeat enemies from afar, or perhaps even before the enemy can even strike a returning blow.

This list will be showcasing five of the best ranged weapons for players to look out for in Minecraft Dungeons.

Top 5 ranged weapons in Minecraft Dungeons

#5 Corrupted Crossbow

The corrupted crossbow allows Minecraft Dungeon players a unique playstyle, that involves balancing rolling and movement for additional damage. This weapon comes with the dynamo enchant as a baseline effect, which increases the damage of a player's next attack after a roll.

Players may need to practice a bit with this weapon, but with dynamo and the right enchant build, the result is nothing short of devastating amounts of damage.

The corrupted crossbow can be obtained from the Fiery Forge (daily trial), Underhalls (daily trial), Panda Plateau, and from the Luxury Merchant.

Note: The Creeping Winter DLC is required to obtain this weapon.

#4 Winter's Touch

The winter's touch is a great weapon for players looking to control the battlefield with freezes and multiple arrow shots. The key to successful ranged combat in Minecraft Dunegons is the ability to keep enemies away and at a distance.

The unique effects on this weapon are perfect for this, as the player will be able to fire multiple shots at once and each shot will slow an enemy on impact.

The winter's touch can be obtained in Frosted Fjord, Lost Settlement, and from the Luxury Merchant and Mystery Merchant.

Note: The Creeping Winter DLC is required to obtain this weapon.

#3 Lightning Harp Croswbow

The lightning harp crossbow can become an instrument of incredible power with the proper enchants and build. With this weapon, the player is able to consistently fire out arrows at high speed. What makes this weapon really pack a punch is the fact that it creates the chance for arrows to ricochet.

The lightning harp crossbow can be obtained in Highblock Halls, Soggy Wap, Lone Fortress, and from the Blacksmith.

#2 Hunter's Promise

The hunter's promise is one of the key items needed to play a build that focuses on utilizing pets. This weapon, along with other items and enchants, can allow players a unique playstyle that drastically increases the power of all of the player's pets.

For those who do not like travelling the areas in Minecraft Dungeons alone, this could be a great build to try out.

The hunter's promise can be obtained in the Soggy Swamp, Soggy Cave, Panda Plateau, and from the Luxury Merchant.

#1 Imploding Crossbow

The imploding crossbow is one of the most popular ranged weapons in the entire game, with it's insanely high damage and immediate output potential. The weapon may have a very slow attack speed, but with the right build, the sky is the limit for this weapon's damage output.

The imploding crossbow does massive amounts of damage with each shot, and will cause explosions upon impact with enemies. With only a few shots, Minecraft Dungeons players can mow down entire waves of enemies with this weapon.

The imploding crossbow can be obtained in the Fiery Forge, Underhalls, Dingy Jungle, and from the Blacksmith.

