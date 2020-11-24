Melee weapons in Minecraft Dungeons are perfect for brave players who don't mind getting up close and personal with their enemies.

Minecraft Dungeons allows players to battle through various levels of action-packed excitement, alone or with a team of up to four people. Players must trek through these dungeons to eventually defeat the Arch-Illager and save the villagers of the Minecraft world. While on their quest, players will encounter new and exciting pieces of weapons and armor.

Melee weapons are perfect for players who want to deal the most damage possible and aren't afraid of getting into the thick of battle. This list will be showcasing five of the best melee weapons for players to look out for in Minecraft Dungeons.

Top 5 melee weapons in Minecraft Dungeons

#5 Vine Whip

The Vine Whip has an incredibly long reach and poisons enemies every time it strikes. It hits very hard but does lack in speed and AoE potential. However, the weapon does have it's own niche, due to its uniqueness. There is no right or wrong way to build with this weapon, and it would be best for Minecraft Dungeon players to experiment and find what works best for them.

The Vine Whip can be obtained by defeating the Arch-Illager in the Dingy Jungle and Panda Plateau.

Note: Jungle Awakens DLC is required to obtain this weapon

#4 Gravity Hammer

The Gravity Hammer brings the boom to all nearby enemies. The unique effect of this weapon makes it convenient to chain pull mobs, as it will continually bring enemies to the player until none remain. The weapon may be slow, but with the right build, this weapon has endless potential.

The Gravity Hammer can be found in Fiery Forge, Obsidian Pinnacle, the Underhalls, Overgrown Temple, or from the Blacksmith or Luxury Merchant.

#3 Cursed Axe

Minecraft Dungeons players with the Cursed Axe can obliterate foes with its spinning attack and unique effect. The player will be able to do massive amounts of AoE style damage and wreak complete havoc on all nearby foes.

The Cursed Axe can be found in Soggy Swamp, Soggy Cave, Dingy Jungle, or from the Blacksmith or Luxury Merchant.

#2 Venom Glaive

Glaives are an exceptional weapon choice because they have a longer melee reach than most other weapon types. The Venom Glaive allows players to do a ton of damage to all surrounding enemies.

The poisonous clouds that spawn from the unique effect of this weapon are an exceptional bonus. Minecraft Dungeons players who are really interested in this weapon can increase it's potency with an attack speed enchant.

The Venom Glaive can be found in Soggy Swamp, Desert Temple, Panda Plateau. or from the Blacksmith.

#1 Heartstealer

This weapon boasts the highest power level in all of Minecraft Dungeons and has the potential to demolish all of the enemies found in-game. If the player combines the leech effect from the weapon with some high-quality tanking armor, they will become incredibly hard to take down. The only major downside of this weapon is its abysmally slow attack speed. This can be counterattacked with proper enchantments.

The Heartstealer can be found in Obsidian Pinnacle or from the Blacksmith.