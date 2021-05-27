Top 5 weapon enchantments in Minecraft Dungeons in 2021

The best defense is a good offense. This famous quote is also applicable to Minecraft Dungeons. Using weapon enchantments, players can increase their attack and gain the upper hand against monsters.

Minecraft players already know what enchantments are and will find many enchantments inspired by Minecraft in Minecraft Dungeons, such as sharpness and infinity. However, many enchantments are original and pretty fun to use.

With enchanted weapons, players can take on strong mobs and bosses without having a hard time. This article informs players about the best weapon enchantments in Minecraft Dungeons.

Weapon enchantments in Minecraft Dungeons

5) Gravity

Gravity is applicable to both melee and ranged weapons. Players can enchant their weapons with gravity to gain the ability to pull mobs to their desired location (weapon's impact point).

Having all enemies at one point means players can deal splash damage to all of them. Gravity enchantment has three tiers, and at each tier, its duration increases by half a second.

4) Radiance

Radiance enchantment (Image via Basically Average)

Radiance is all about healing allies. Players can enchant both melee and ranged weapons with radiance. On a hit, it creates a circular aura that heals all allies inside. Players can also use it to recover wolves, iron golem, enchanted sheep, and mire.

When a sword with radiance hits a mob, the circular area is created around the player, whereas, in ranged weapons, the area appears where the mob is hit.

3) Piercing

Piercing enchantment (Image via Basically Average)

Piercing enchantment is meant for ranged weapons. Minecraft players may already know about this enchantment. Arrows shot from a bow enchanted with piercing enchantment can pierce through mobs and then Ricochet or Chain React.

Piercing has three tier levels, like many other enchantments in Minecraft Dungeons. At higher tier levels, players can deal piercing damage consistently.

2) Critical Hit

Critical hit enchantment (Image via Sportskeeda)

Critical Hit is an offensive enchantment that deals 3X damage. At tier 1, there is a 10% chance for this enchantment to trigger. It increases by 10% at every tier limit. The maximum tier level is three, at which it has a 30% chance to do a critical hit.

1) Sharpness

Sharpness (Image via Sportskeeda)

Sharpness is one of the best melee enchantments in Minecraft Dungeons. The goal of weapon enchantment is to increase the damage. Sharpness is a simple enchantment with no confusing logic behind it.

Sharpness increases the flat attack of a melee weapon. At tier three, players can deal an extra 33% damage.

