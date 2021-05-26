5 best Minecraft Dungeons weapons in 2021

Minecraft Dungeons is a different version of Minecraft, an action-filled adventurous survival game that can be played with up to three other friends (four including the player themselves).

Players will have to buy this game separately from Minecraft. Minecraft Dungeons is a separate game, and it is pretty different from the original Minecraft. Players can find the game in a store of any platform that supports it.

Minecraft Dungeons will only cost a player $19.99 for the standard edition of the game. Players can also choose to get the hero edition for $29.99. Players will be able to play the game with both of these editions, the hero edition just includes a few bonus prizes and DLCs for the player.

Some players who have never played the game may not know the best weapons to take with them when going into battle. There are multiple different weapons for players to choose from in this game.

The whole objective of the game is for players to defeat the evil arch villager and save the villagers from him and the other enemies. Players can take three other friends with them in battle. It would be beneficial for players to know the best weapons to take with them on their journey.

In this article, players will discover the five best weapons for Minecraft Dungeons in 2021.

Top 5 Minecraft Dungeon weapons

Grave Bane

(Image via Legacy Gaming on Youtube)

The grave bane is a melee weapon in Minecraft Dungeons that happens to be one of the best weapons in the game. It not only looks cool, but it also deals a lot of damage.

The first two hits of this weapon will deal the minimum amount of damage, but the third hit will deal the maximum amount of melee damage using a sweep attack. This weapon is even strong without enchantments placed on it.

It can deal over 2,000 damage as just the base weapon. 20% damage is automatically dealt to undead mobs when the smiting enchantment is placed on this weapon, causing the weapon to be even more powerful.

Imploding Crossbow

(Image via gamewith)

By name, players can already tell that this weapon is going to be lethal. This weapon fires a crossbow arrow that explodes on impact! This means as soon as the bolt comes in contact with a surface, it will explode.

This weapon will draw enemies away from the player, then blow up the enemies when they get nearby.

Heartstealer

(Image via ZaFrostPet on Youtube)

The Heartstealer is another melee weapon in Minecraft dungeons that is really resourceful to players. This weapon has an attack called the "slam" that deals the maximum amount of damage that this weapon can deal.

The thrust attack also adds 20% more damage than the minimum attack damage of this weapon.

Whirlwind

(Image via ZaFrostPet on Youtube)

This weapon is a melee weapon used in Minecraft Dungeons that is very powerful, but slightly less powerful than the other weapons. The whirlwind only attacks by using spins, but these spins are still pretty powerful.

Dark Katana

(Image via gamewith)

This weapon performs a combo of two side slashes and one upward slash, with the upward slash dealing the maximum amount of damage to entities. This weapon is unique in rarity, and players may not see it as often.

