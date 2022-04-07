Klombo discovered hidden under the ice in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 map

The Fortnite community was disheartened by the exclusion of Klombo in Chapter 3 Season 2. The adorable species went back to hibernating upon the arrival of the Imagined Order.

Loopers were naturally worried about Dr. Slone hurting Klombo to win the war. As it turns out, the dinosaurs are simply hiding under the snow. Thankfully, they haven't gone extinct, and leaks have suggested that they might return soon.

Here's everything players need to know about Klombo and their return in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Where are Klombo dinosaurs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

There's a secret Klombo-related challenge added to Epic Games' Battle Royale game with the latest update in Chapter 3 Season 2.

The 'secret' mission expects players to discover Klombo-sized snow mounds, and it reads:

Are the Klombo hibernating? Or are they hiding?

Prominent leaker iFireMonkey further revealed that there are three locations where loopers can find Klombo-sized snow mounds. By discovering all three locations, loopers will get 10,000 XP.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



By going to all three locations you'll get 10,000 XP for free!



Image with spot locations via By going to this location on the map you can complete the secret Klombo challenge added this update!By going to all three locations you'll get 10,000 XP for free!Image with spot locations via @FN_Assist By going to this location on the map you can complete the secret Klombo challenge added this update!By going to all three locations you'll get 10,000 XP for free!Image with spot locations via @FN_Assist! https://t.co/Q8srRV8Xtb

The snow mound challenge also confirms that Klombo are not in the vault, and they will return as soon as normalcy is restored on the island.

When will Klombo return to Fortnite?

Saying that Klombo is one of the most loved features in Fortnite's history won't be an overstatement. The giant monsters looked terrifying at first glance, but in reality, they're sweet creatures who love Klomberries.

Loopers are more than elated to find the snow mounds on the map, but there is no information on the exact date of Klombo's return. However, the ongoing events in the storyline and the secret challenge's description can help in speculating their return.

The secret challenge suggests that Klombo might be hiding at the moment. The Imagined Order's catastrophic plans to win the war against The Seven could lead to the destruction of several parts of the island. As a result, Klombo must have returned to their underground home for safety.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is expected to end with a grand live event in which Dr. Slone and The Foundation will go toe-to-toe yet again. Klombo will either play a decisive role in the war, or it will simply wait for the dust to settle.

Loopers can look forward to the return of Klombo towards the end of Chapter 3 Season 2. Considering that The Seven and Imagined Order are currently fighting for territory on the map, it is unlikely that the dinosaurs will come out in the upcoming weeks.

