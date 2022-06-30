5 must-have mods for veteran players in Minecraft 1.19 update

In Minecraft, mods can be very important. While they are sort of available in Bedrock Edition through behavior packs and other add-ons, they're much more prominent and accessible in Java. Most Java players have at least one mod running most of the time.

Veteran players might be even more inclined to try out a game-changing add-on since they've been playing the same game for so long. Additionally, they have more experience in the game, which can help them understand and adjust to any mod they like quickly. With that in mind, here are some cool mods to try out in Minecraft 1.19.

Minecraft mods that long-time players will love

5) Keystrokes

mei @potorooval with a clearer keystrokes mod colour :o with a clearer keystrokes mod colour :o https://t.co/irJHAhym4z

The best thing the Keystrokes mod adds to the game is the ability that allows players to see things on-screen that they otherwise wouldn't. The active key can be seen on-screen, which is very helpful in certain situations. Most importantly, though, the ping shows up on the screen. Many games display the ping on-screen already, but Minecraft is not one of them.

Normally, most of the features Keystrokes offers would require players to leave the match or at least visit settings, which can be detrimental if they are in danger, playing PvP, or are busy with something important. Keystrokes removes that necessity and helps gamers play better and have everything in front of them.

4) Morphing mod

Transformation mods are very popular, and this Morphing mod is one of the best. With it, players can transform into whatever they just killed. This makes Minecraft even more chaotic and gives players the chance to see things from another perspective.

The thing that sets this particular transformation mod apart is the ability to randomize it. In the video, the gamer goes through a few different mobs, even transitioning from a black sheep to a pig at one point. They also morph into a villager at the very beginning of the video.

The random factor makes for a fun and unexpected gameplay. This mod is worth trying out if Minecraft veterans are looking for a new experience.

3) Simply Light

One thing that the game struggles with is lighting. Veterans can attest to this as they've seen so many different lighting options over the years, and yet the game still struggles in that department.

Even though the 1.19 update did add froglight, those blocks can be quite challenging to acquire in vanilla Survival. The Simply Light mod tackles the lighting issue head-on by adding new light blocks that are much better than the existing ones. It also improves those, so the lighting is better all around.

2) Biomes O'Plenty

Forstride @Forstride



Download here (Requires Forge and TerraBlender): Biomes O' Plenty is now available for Minecraft 1.19!Download here (Requires Forge and TerraBlender): curseforge.com/minecraft/mc-m…

Biomes O'Plenty has been one of the most popular mods in Minecraft for a long time, and most veterans know that. The 1.19 update did add two major biomes, the Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp. However, there's always room for more. In this mod, players have plenty of new biomes to explore.

Veterans have seen tons of biomes over the years in Minecraft, so they can appreciate this mod a little bit more. However, all players will enjoy seeing the random, new, and colorful biomes that this mod introduces.

1) OptiFine

OptiFine mod (Image via Mojang)

If there was ever a mod that everyone should use, it's OptiFine. OptiFine is very popular among all players, especially veterans. It's fairly customizable, so veterans can get the exact right settings for the perfect experience.

OptiFine is largely an aesthetic mod. It makes the game look a lot better than it normally does while also improving things like FPS, lag, and more.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far