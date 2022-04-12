5 best mods for Minecraft bedwars in 2022

Bedwars is one of the most popular game modes in Minecraft. In it, players compete to be the first one to break a bed. Bedwars usually occur in a skybase sort of build and involve parkour, PvP, and more.

It combines so many elements of the game that it has become a fan favorite mode. Entire servers exist just to play bedwars. Here are a few good mods to use in conjunction with bedwars.

Minecraft mods to try when playing bedwars

5) Better PvP

Better PvP mod is designed to assist players with PvP. While bedwars isn't fully PvP, it does have aspects that make this mod an excellent choice.

This mod will show gamers active potions, provide armor information, allow for easier sprinting, faster eating, and so much more.

4) Keystrokes

The Keystrokes mod allows players to see several things on-screen that they otherwise wouldn't. On their screen, players can see which key is active, their stats and most importantly, their ping. Most of this would normally require players to leave the match or at least visit settings, which will slow them down.

Keystrokes removes that barrier and helps gamers play better.

3) OptiFine

While OptiFine isn't specifically a bedwars mod, it definitely enhances the experience. OptiFine improves graphics and helps make the game smoother and better. Most players use this mod extensively for everything they play, including bedwars.

2) 5zig

5zig has become one of the most popular mods over the last several years. It can be quite helpful for bedwars as it allows Minecraft players to see friend lists, kill trackers, clicks per second, kill streaks, capes, and more.

Crafters can use this information to alter their playstyle or make adjustments in between rounds.

1) Depixel

This mod largely influences the aesthetic of the game. Minecraft has a familiar, low resolution look and feel that makes it unique, but that doesn't mean it can't be improved upon.

Depixel does just that without changing too much. It also improves FPS and works on low-end devices, both of which are very helpful for bedwars.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

