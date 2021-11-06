Best Minecraft Optifine settings for low-end PCs

Minecraft is not exactly known for the quality of its graphics. Over the years, however, its community has come together to enhance the visual experience of the game. Optifine is one of the best mods for visual enhancement.
As Minecraft is less graphic-intensive, players with low-end PCs can also play the game, but with a few trade-offs. Optifine essentially optimizes the graphical workload and offers a smoother experience to the players.
Ideal Minecraft Optifine settings for players using low-end PCs
What are Optifine settings?
Optifine offers multiple sections of video settings, each consisting of finer tweaks. On top of normal video settings, Optifine enables the following extra options:
- Shaders
- Details
- Animation
- Quality
- Performance
- Other
Settings to keep for low-end PCs
Now let's see what the optimal settings are to run Minecraft smoothly on a low-end PC.
Graphics
There are three options to choose from: Fast, Fancy and Fabulous. The Fast option would be best for a smoother experience.
Smooth Lighting
Smooth lighting smoothes out the light difference between blocks. There are three options for this: Off, Minimum and Maximum. For more FPS, players can switch it off completely.
Dynamic Lighting
Dynamic lighting enables players to illuminate the world when they're holding a torch. It consists of three settings: Off, Fast and Fancy. Players can set it to Fast.
Shaders
Shaders are custom video modifications that can be enabled through Optifine. However, it is advisable to keep these settings on Off.
Details
Here, the settings get really detailed. Under these settings, there are multiple finer ones. Here is the list of all the settings:
- Cloud - OFF
- Trees - Fast
- Sky - OFF
- Sun & Moon - OFF
- Fog - OFF
- Translucent Block - Fast
- Dropped Items - Fast
- Vignette - Fast
- Entity Distance - 100
- Cloud Height - OFF
- Rain & Snow - OFF
- Stars - OFF
- Show Capes - OFF
- Fog Start - 0.8
- Held Item Tooltip - ON
- Swamp Colors - OFF
- Alternate Block - OFF
- Biome Blend - OFF
Animations
The Animations tab contains all the toggles for various animations in Minecraft. It is only recommended that Particles be set to Minimal.
Quality
- Mipmap Levels - OFF
- Anisotropic Filtering - OFF
- Emissive Textures - OFF
- Better Grass - OFF
- Custom Fonts - OFF
- Connected Textures - Fast
- Custom Sky - OFF
- Custom Entity Models - OFF
- Random Entities - OFF
- Better Snow - OFF
- Custom Colors - OFF
- Natural Textures - OFF
- Custom Items - OFF
- Custom GUIs - OFF
Performance
- Render Regions - ON
- Smart Animations - ON
- Smooth FPS - ON
- Chunk Updates - 1
- Lazy Chunk Loading - ON
- Fast Render - ON
- Fast Math - ON
- Smooth World - ON
- Dynamic Updates - ON
Others
- Lagmeter - OFF
- Show FPS - OFF
- Weather - ON
- Fullscreen - OFF
- Screenshot Size - Default
- Debug Profiler - OFF
- Advanced Tooltips - OFF
- Time - Default
- Show GL Errors - ON
- Fullscreen Mode - Current
These are the Optifine settings recommended to run Minecraft smoothly on a low-end PC. It offers a ton of graphical tweaks, making it one of the best Minecraft mods.