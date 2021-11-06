Best Minecraft Optifine settings for low-end PCs

Minecraft is not exactly known for the quality of its graphics. Over the years, however, its community has come together to enhance the visual experience of the game. Optifine is one of the best mods for visual enhancement.

As Minecraft is less graphic-intensive, players with low-end PCs can also play the game, but with a few trade-offs. Optifine essentially optimizes the graphical workload and offers a smoother experience to the players.

Ideal Minecraft Optifine settings for players using low-end PCs

What are Optifine settings?

Optifine offers multiple sections of video settings, each consisting of finer tweaks. On top of normal video settings, Optifine enables the following extra options:

Shaders

Details

Animation

Quality

Performance

Other

Optifine video settings (Image via Minecraft)

Settings to keep for low-end PCs

Now let's see what the optimal settings are to run Minecraft smoothly on a low-end PC.

Graphics

There are three options to choose from: Fast, Fancy and Fabulous. The Fast option would be best for a smoother experience.

Smooth Lighting

Smooth lighting smoothes out the light difference between blocks. There are three options for this: Off, Minimum and Maximum. For more FPS, players can switch it off completely.

Dynamic Lighting

Dynamic lighting enables players to illuminate the world when they're holding a torch. It consists of three settings: Off, Fast and Fancy. Players can set it to Fast.

Shaders

Shaders are custom video modifications that can be enabled through Optifine. However, it is advisable to keep these settings on Off.

Normal vs Shaders (Image via Minecraft)

Details

Here, the settings get really detailed. Under these settings, there are multiple finer ones. Here is the list of all the settings:

Cloud - OFF

Trees - Fast

Sky - OFF

Sun & Moon - OFF

Fog - OFF

Translucent Block - Fast

Dropped Items - Fast

Vignette - Fast

Entity Distance - 100

Cloud Height - OFF

Rain & Snow - OFF

Stars - OFF

Show Capes - OFF

Fog Start - 0.8

Held Item Tooltip - ON

Swamp Colors - OFF

Alternate Block - OFF

Biome Blend - OFF

Animations

The Animations tab contains all the toggles for various animations in Minecraft. It is only recommended that Particles be set to Minimal.

Quality

Mipmap Levels - OFF

Anisotropic Filtering - OFF

Emissive Textures - OFF

Better Grass - OFF

Custom Fonts - OFF

Connected Textures - Fast

Custom Sky - OFF

Custom Entity Models - OFF

Random Entities - OFF

Better Snow - OFF

Custom Colors - OFF

Natural Textures - OFF

Custom Items - OFF

Custom GUIs - OFF

Performance

Render Regions - ON

Smart Animations - ON

Smooth FPS - ON

Chunk Updates - 1

Lazy Chunk Loading - ON

Fast Render - ON

Fast Math - ON

Smooth World - ON

Dynamic Updates - ON

Others

Lagmeter - OFF

Show FPS - OFF

Weather - ON

Fullscreen - OFF

Screenshot Size - Default

Debug Profiler - OFF

Advanced Tooltips - OFF

Time - Default

Show GL Errors - ON

Fullscreen Mode - Current

These are the Optifine settings recommended to run Minecraft smoothly on a low-end PC. It offers a ton of graphical tweaks, making it one of the best Minecraft mods.

