Best Minecraft settings for Optifine mod

Minecraft is a 10-year-old game, so its graphics and texture qualities are not as great. Players with low-end devices can take advantage of this fact. However, if the player does not face any problems running Minecraft smoothly and wants to improve the game's graphics, they can install the Optifine mod.

Optifine is a visual mod that can be used to improve the quality of Minecraft. With the correct settings, players can even boost their FPS using Optifine.

This article takes a look at the best Optifine settings that can increase the performance or FPS of the game, depending on what the player wants.

Ideal Minecraft settings for Optifine

Settings for improved graphics

General settings

Graphics: Fancy

Smooth Lightning: Maximum

Smooth Lightning Level: 100%

Dynamic Lights: Fancy

Shaders: Players can use any shader which is meant to improve the graphics. BSL and SEUS are one of the best shaders for this purpose.

Render Distance: 16 chunks is optimum. Players can reduce it if their computer struggles a bit.

MAX Framerate: Unlimited

Entity Shadows: ON

Details

Clouds: Fancy

Trees: Fancy

Sky: ON

Sun & Moon: ON

Fog: Fancy

Translucent Blocks: Fancy

Dropped Items: Fancy

Vignette: Fancy is preferred, but players can set this to whatever they find comfortable. Having a low vignette setting can be beneficial for spotting mobs or blocks in some biomes.

Entity Distance: 100%

Rain & Snow: Fancy

Stars: ON

Swamp Colors: ON

Animations

For the best quality, all animation settings should be set to ON.

Quality

Anisotropic Filtering: OFF

Antialiasing: OFF

Connected Textures: Fancy

Custom Sky: OFF

Distortion Effects: 100%

Players need to set all the other settings to ON.

Performance

Render Regions: ON

Smart Animations: OFF

Smooth FPS: ON

Chunk Updates: 1

Lazy Chunk Loading: ON

Fast Render: ON

Fast Math: ON

Smooth World: ON

Dynamic Updates: ON

Settings for better performance

General settings

Graphics: Fast

Smooth Lightning: Minimum

Smooth Lightning Level: 100%

Dynamic Lights: OFF

Shaders: OFF.

Render Distance: 10 chunks is optimum. Players can reduce it if their computer struggles.

MAX Framerate: Unlimited

Entity Shadows: OFF

Details

Clouds: OFF

Trees: Fast

Sky: OFF

Sun & Moon: OFF

Fog: OFF

Translucent Blocks: Fast

Dropped Items: Fast

Vignette: Fast

Entity Distance: 100%

Rain & Snow: Fast

Stars: OFF

Swamp Colors: ON

Animations

For the best performance, all animation settings should be set to OFF.

Quality

Anisotropic Filtering: OFF

Antialiasing: OFF

Connected Textures: Fast

Custom Sky: OFF

Distortion Effects: 100%

Players need to set all the other settings to ON.

Performance

Render Regions: ON

Smart Animations: OFF

Smooth FPS: ON

Chunk Updates: 1

Lazy Chunk Loading: ON

Fast Render: ON

Fast Math: ON

Smooth World: ON

Dynamic Updates: ON

