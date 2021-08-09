Best Minecraft settings for Optifine mod

Minecraft is a 10-year-old game, so its graphics and texture qualities are not as great. Players with low-end devices can take advantage of this fact. However, if the player does not face any problems running Minecraft smoothly and wants to improve the game's graphics, they can install the Optifine mod.
Optifine is a visual mod that can be used to improve the quality of Minecraft. With the correct settings, players can even boost their FPS using Optifine.
This article takes a look at the best Optifine settings that can increase the performance or FPS of the game, depending on what the player wants.
Ideal Minecraft settings for Optifine
Settings for improved graphics
General settings
- Graphics: Fancy
- Smooth Lightning: Maximum
- Smooth Lightning Level: 100%
- Dynamic Lights: Fancy
- Shaders: Players can use any shader which is meant to improve the graphics. BSL and SEUS are one of the best shaders for this purpose.
- Render Distance: 16 chunks is optimum. Players can reduce it if their computer struggles a bit.
- MAX Framerate: Unlimited
- Entity Shadows: ON
Details
- Clouds: Fancy
- Trees: Fancy
- Sky: ON
- Sun & Moon: ON
- Fog: Fancy
- Translucent Blocks: Fancy
- Dropped Items: Fancy
- Vignette: Fancy is preferred, but players can set this to whatever they find comfortable. Having a low vignette setting can be beneficial for spotting mobs or blocks in some biomes.
- Entity Distance: 100%
- Rain & Snow: Fancy
- Stars: ON
- Swamp Colors: ON
Animations
For the best quality, all animation settings should be set to ON.
Quality
- Anisotropic Filtering: OFF
- Antialiasing: OFF
- Connected Textures: Fancy
- Custom Sky: OFF
- Distortion Effects: 100%
Players need to set all the other settings to ON.
Performance
- Render Regions: ON
- Smart Animations: OFF
- Smooth FPS: ON
- Chunk Updates: 1
- Lazy Chunk Loading: ON
- Fast Render: ON
- Fast Math: ON
- Smooth World: ON
- Dynamic Updates: ON
Settings for better performance
General settings
- Graphics: Fast
- Smooth Lightning: Minimum
- Smooth Lightning Level: 100%
- Dynamic Lights: OFF
- Shaders: OFF.
- Render Distance: 10 chunks is optimum. Players can reduce it if their computer struggles.
- MAX Framerate: Unlimited
- Entity Shadows: OFF
Details
- Clouds: OFF
- Trees: Fast
- Sky: OFF
- Sun & Moon: OFF
- Fog: OFF
- Translucent Blocks: Fast
- Dropped Items: Fast
- Vignette: Fast
- Entity Distance: 100%
- Rain & Snow: Fast
- Stars: OFF
- Swamp Colors: ON
Animations
For the best performance, all animation settings should be set to OFF.
Quality
- Anisotropic Filtering: OFF
- Antialiasing: OFF
- Connected Textures: Fast
- Custom Sky: OFF
- Distortion Effects: 100%
Players need to set all the other settings to ON.
Performance
- Render Regions: ON
- Smart Animations: OFF
- Smooth FPS: ON
- Chunk Updates: 1
- Lazy Chunk Loading: ON
- Fast Render: ON
- Fast Math: ON
- Smooth World: ON
- Dynamic Updates: ON
