How to download and use Optifine mod in Minecraft in 2021

The Optifine mod could be considered essential for all Minecraft players.

The process of installing mods in Minecraft might seem complicated, but more often than not, modifications are worth the effort. The ability to enhance gameplay in Minecraft can make for a great overall experience.

With Optifine, players have access to a whole new list of settings to enhance their in-game experience. Optifine can make Minecraft run faster and smoother, allow the addition of shaders and texture packs, and even enable players to zoom in while in-game.

Let's take a look at how to download and use the Optifine mod.

Download and usage of Optifine in Minecraft

Step #1 - Download

The Optifine mod can be downloaded using this link. It is important to note that Optifine can only be used on Minecraft Java Edition. Optifine was first released with Minecraft version 1.7.2 and has been updated along with the game over the years.

Click on the version of Optifine that matches the version of Minecraft installed on the device being used. To download Optifine, click on the ‘mirror’ button first, then click on the ‘download’ button. Once the download is complete add the .jar file to the computer’s desktop.

Step #2 - Install

Once the .jar file is on the desktop, it is ready to open. Some players might need to go to their computer settings and provide it permissions, or they may need to download Java separately to open the file.

Click on the file. From there, the installer pop-up window should open and look something like the image featured above. Then, simply click ‘install.’

Step #3 - Open Minecraft

Once the Optifine mod has been successfully installed, it will appear at the bottom left of the launcher. Players can also look in the 'installations' tab at the top of the Minecraft Launcher, and Optifine should be listed there.

Once the Optifine mod has been applied in the Minecraft Launcher, press ‘play’ to get started.

Step #4 - Customize settings

Now that Minecraft is open, the next step is to click on ‘options’ then ‘video settings.’ Players should now see plenty of new elements on the settings page.

Optifine allows players to adjust settings in order to enhance their Minecraft experience. Some settings can make Minecraft run a lot smoother, like changes in animations such as turning off particles or fog.

There are so many great settings to choose from, and because everyone’s computer runs differently, players can adjust their Optifine settings to allow Minecraft to run optimally on their computers.

Step #5 - Enjoy the perks

Changing animation and video settings can allow FPS speeds to increase significantly, making for a much easier and lag-free Minecraft play through.

Optifine also allows players to add shaders, like in the image above. There are a wide variety of shaders to choose from, all of which cater to different styles and aesthetics, so players can select settings that best suit their ideal Minecraft visual experience.

For a more detailed video tutorial, check out this video:

Optifine is updated quite regularly so players can check the website or stay up-to-date on social media to get the latest version.

(PREVIEW) #OptiFine 21w08b G9 pre11 has been released. #OFPRE

📥Download: https://t.co/Zld8SdXArt (Currently not listed on the site)

📄Changelog: (Listed below)



If you find any bugs, please report them in the "update-1-17" channel in the Discord server! https://t.co/iLo6yBiLKy pic.twitter.com/OBZ6tZok0r — OptiFine (@OptiFineNews) May 22, 2021