5 best Minecraft shaders with good FPS

For players, part of the Minecraft community for long, shaders help experience the game through a new lens and feel more immersed in the gameplay.

Since Minecraft — over the past few years — has been overtaken by other games when it comes to graphics and visuals, the game itself has always had a cult following and loving community. With such a loyal fanbase, many players from the community put their time and effort into creating new textures for each block in the game, so Minecraft can finally rival other games in graphics quality.

The main issue with these shader and texture packs is how heavy they are for downloading. Some of the best shader packs require bulky computers with great graphics cards to run them. This shouldn’t prevent players without such customized PCs from using them.

Here are some of the best shaders that have great frames per second regardless of the quality of computer they’re being used on.

Five most enjoyable Minecraft shaders with great FPS for 1.16

#5 - BSL Shaders

Image via BiTSLABLAB

Download here

The BSL Shader pack is great for those players who really enjoy that vanilla Minecraft feel, but want their environment a little amplified. These shaders are beautiful; water around the world has amazing texture and reflections, the skies have these gorgeous and natural looking fluffy clouds, and the overall feel is really cute.

It looks a bit more realistic than the regular game textures, but maintains that feeling of vanilla Minecraft that so many players fell in love with by keeping a majority of the shadows and sky-effects blocky.

If someone is just getting into using shaders and wants to have an easy step into the world of community creations, this is a great pack.

#4 - Vanilla Plus Shader

Image via CurseForge

Download here

Vanilla Plus is another shader pack for players who want an experience as close to the usual Minecraft game as possible. It doesn’t really change much of the up-close world, instead focusing on fading out the distant views to make travel in the game a bit more seamless. It also gives the sky and the clouds a bit more dimension.

Little shadows behind trees and flowers also enhance the game that tiny bit more to make this a pack worth downloading for those wishing for an enhanced Minecraft experience.

#3 - SEUS Sonic Ether

Image via SEUS Sonic Ether

Download here

The SEUS Sonic Ether shader pack focuses on producing a beautiful atmosphere. With gorgeous sunsets, waters, and reflections, this is a great pack for players looking for a realistic feel.

Pairing it with some realistic texture packs and some blending packs would make the world look almost exactly like real-life, which is unique for a blocky game like Minecraft.

This pack makes blocks like cobblestone, brick, and grass look incredibly real and tactile. A lot of the blocks in the game get a sheen or reflecting quality that gets highlighted by sunlight.

The SEUS Sonic Ether pack also changes how torches emit light, making caving and exploring underground so much more realistic and exciting. Overall, it is absolutely wonderful and is a must have for players who enjoy realistic gameplay.

#2 - Oceano Shaders

Image via CurseForge

Download here

The Oceano Shader pack is absolutely beautiful. The way its developer made light reflect from areas of nearly every block really makes this pack special. It gives water this incredible blue hue that looks so tropical and ethereal.

The sunsets this pack produces are fantastic; they reflect off almost every surface, especially metallic-looking ones, as shown above. When looking at the image provided, it almost doesn’t seem like Minecraft for a moment or two.

This pack almost seems too good to be true. It’s beautiful, doesn’t require a massive computer to run, and can even run on MacBook without influencing FPS very much.

It is highly recommended for Minecraft players who want their world to look absolutely magical while still appearing realistic.

#1 - Sildur’s Shaders

image via Sildurs Shaders

Download here

Sildur’s Shader pack is one of the most popular shader packs at the moment, as it is really exceptional quality without making players lose their FPS.

The reflections added to this shader pack are beautiful, with the sun making its way through stained glass windows reflecting the color onto the floor, giving any Minecraft house a lovely, homey feel. The waters and skies have beautiful effects, from waves to clouds.

This is a highly recommended pack to try out for any player who wants such beautiful and enhanced gameplay. It allows them to engage in their favorite game while experiencing something entirely new.

