How to speed bridge in Minecraft

As Minecraft gained popularity over the years, players began committing copious amounts of hours to multiplayer servers and minigames.

With millions of users honing their skills as Minecraft progressed, players were able to find ways to expedite almost every process in the game in the hopes that they would win.

While bridging used to be quite a time-consuming task, as players would edge slowly towards their destination by constantly using the sneak key to make sure that they don't fall, it's not as much of a gruelling experience anymore.

New techniques of speedbridging were created and discovered by the community, and there are now dedicated servers where players can practice to be the best of the best.

What is speed bridging in Minecraft?

Speedbridging in Minecraft is a way to bridge large gaps between islands or players by moving backwards at a constant speed while repeatedly pressing and releasing the shift key, also known as the sneak key.

Doing this allows Minecraft players to bridge large gaps a lot quicker than before, as they aren't slowed down by the sneak position the entire time.

Some players have even found a way to 'God Bridge,' which is speed bridging without using the shift key at all. This bridging technique takes a lot of skill, as it requires players to recognize the pattern needed to make a bridge without stopping their movement or slowing it down.

What's the best way to practice speed bridging?

Although it's easy to practice speed bridging in a single-player world, lots of players have begun using the new servers that have been created in honor of honing these skills.

Minigames and lobbies are dedicated to different aspects of bridging. They enhance a player's gameplay by timing them as they bridge, trying to knock a player off as they try to bridge, and more.

Using these kinds of lobbies—with their differing intensities and difficulties—is a great way to test and improve a player's skills when it comes to bridging.

The best server to use at the moment for this kind of practice is bedwarspractice.club

What is bedwarspractice.club?

Bedwarspractice.club has everything a player needs to improve in the realm of the Bedwars minigame (Image via DivinePegasi, YouTube)

Bedwarspractice.club is a multiplayer server made by competitive Minecraft players who want to get better at the techniques that are frequently used in the game.

From speed bridging and knockback to bridge fight and block clutch practice lobbies, this server has everything a player needs to improve in the realm of the Bedwars minigame.

They currently have 13 different technique lobbies to practice in. They also have multiple game lobbies to practice firsthand against other players.

Some of the practice modes they currently have to include:

Bridging

Speed bridging

Bridge knockback

Tower hit clutch

Block clutches

Ladder clutches

Wall clutches

This is a great Minecraft server to try out if you want to rise up the ranks in the Bedwars leaderboards.