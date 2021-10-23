5 best Minecraft 1.17 shaders for low-end PCs

Minecraft is one of the most popular games of all time. However, graphical quality is one area where Minecraft, by choice, is surpassed by modern video games.

Shaders bring various graphical upgrades to Minecraft, like post-processing, motion blur, anti-aliasing, real-time reflections, and lighting. While many shader packs require a lot of resources to run, many are designed with low-end gaming systems in mind.

Before installing the shaders listed below, Optifine or Forge must be installed and updated to the latest version.

Minecraft 1.17: Top 5 shaders for low-end PCs

5) Tea Shaders

Tea Shader pack (Image via Minecraft)

The Tea Shaders is a low-resource consuming shader pack. One of its biggest strengths is that it provides a huge fps boost to the game.

In addition to that, it has wavy foliage, meaning that tree leaves and shrubs wave whenever the wind is blowing. This shader pack also features a custom color for water and a wavy animation for water bodies, making the environment feel realistic and windy.

Download this shader pack here.

4) Builder’s QOL

Builder's QOL Shader pack (Image via Minecraft)

One of the most optimized shader packs out there, the Builder’s QOL shader pack can run well even on integrated graphics. This shader pack comes with a ton of great features and a lot of customization options.

It includes different options for blurring, depth of field, ambient, and foliage effects, with the most bizarre additions being rainbows and a hardcore darkness setting, which has its own mod.

Download this shader pack here.

3) SORA Shaders

SORA Shader pack (Image via Minecraft)

The SORA shader pack is highly efficient. However, it is slightly more resource-consuming than its counterparts above. This is due to the inclusion of shadows and post-processing effects, and ambient occlusion in the pack.

It has many different profiles, from Lite to Ultra and even a special preset called Cinematic. Other features include godrays, fog settings, motion blur, reflections, and raindrop refractions.

Download this shader pack here.

2) Chocapic13 Shaders

This shader pack is quite popular among both players and shader pack developers because it is simple and easy to work with.

This pack is known for its lighting effects and low resource consumption. This highly customizable shader pack includes fog and shadow effects, screen-space global illumination, and customizable clouds

Download this shader pack here.

1) Sildurs Vibrant Shaders

The Sildurs Vibrant shader pack is one of the most popular shader packs in Minecraft, bringing with it a total graphical overhaul of the game. It runs comfortably on most systems and is highly customizable.

It has a plethora of different quality presets, from Lite to Extreme. Its best features include dynamic lighting, an impeccable skybox, spherical models for the sun and moon, bloom, and tone mapping.

Download this shader pack here.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

