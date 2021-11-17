Minecraft Optifine mod: How to download, features and best settings 

Minecraft has tons of mods that all change different aspects of the game. Many mods adjust features in the game, while others, like the Optifine mod, provide players with something they previously didn't have.

In this case, the Optifine mod provides the player with a zoom option and refined graphics. Here's how to download it, what features it provides players with and settings assistance.

A complete guide to the Minecraft Optifine mod

In order to use this mod, players (Java Edition only) will have to download and install it. The Optifine mod, which allows Minecraft to run faster and look better, can be found at the Optifine website.

Bryan @ZACHLAVlN3 Finally got Optifine Finally got Optifine https://t.co/TSMXUn52tX

Next, players will need to open the ".minecraft" folder and navigate to the "mods" folder inside. Once there, players can click and drag the Optifine mod, which will likely be on the desktop or in a folder, into the mods file. It's easier if players select a specific location for the mod when initially downloading.

Minecraft players can then open the game and it will have the mod. If not, perhaps restarting the game or redoing the above process will fix the issue.

One of the main features of Optifine is the zoom. The game will now have a hotkey dedicated to helping players zoom in on anything they want. They can simply press and hold it in order to zoom in with Optifine. This hotkey is likely the left control key on the player's keyboard. It can also be adjusted in the settings if it's not assigned to a convenient key.

Optifine provides players with some of the best graphics available (Image via Minecraft)

This will give players the ability to see places further away and with better clarity. The mod improves the overall optics, as well. It adjusts graphics and just makes the game generally more aesthetically-pleasing.

There are three graphics settings:

Fast: Speeds up frame rate

Fancy: High quality image

Fabulous: Best quality image

There are also Smooth Lighting settings:

Off: Speeds the game up nearly to the max

Minimum: Balances quality and FPS

Maximum: Slows gameplay a bit

Finally, Dynamic Lighting is another setting Optifine provides for Minecraft players:

OFF: No dynamic lighting

Fast: Dynamic lighting with 500ms

Fancy: Real-time dynamic lighting with 0ms

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The best settings depend on what the player wants to accomplish or how they want to play the game.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider