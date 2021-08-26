How to zoom in Minecraft using optifine mod

Zooming in Minecraft was previously only available through mods. However, with the 1.17 update and the addition of amethyst and copper, spyglasses can now be crafted. This allows players to have the zoom capability on all platforms. However, mods still represent the best way for many players to zoom.

Zooming makes a big difference in Minecraft. It allows players to see things far away and assess what they might be getting into. It also allows a tactical advantage in PVP worlds.

Here's how to use the optifine mod to zoom in Minecraft.

Zoom with Minecraft optifine mod

In order to use this mod, players (Java Edition only) will have to install it. The optifine mod, which allows Minecraft to run faster and look better with full support for HD textures and many configuration options, can be found here.

In order to install this mod, players will need to open the .minecraft folder and find the mods folder inside. Once there, players can drag the optifine mod, which will likely be on the desktop or in a folder, into the mods file.

After that, starting the game up is the last step. Minecraft should then have the mod for players to use. If not, then restarting the game should fix the issue.

Mods can easily be installed and used for Minecraft players, but are specific to Java Edition (Image via Minecraft)

The optifine mod will have a hotkey dedicated to helping players zoom in on specific places or people. They can simply press and hold it in order to zoom in with Optifine. This hotkey is likely the left control key on the keyboard. This means that pressing it is all that players have to do to zoom in.

This will give players the ability to see places further away and with better quality. The mod improves the overall optics, too. It adjusts graphics and just makes the game generally more aesthetically pleasing. It is a free mod.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

